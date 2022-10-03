Fans of Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton are fired up once more after news came out claiming that there is a possibility for 2021 Formula 1 Drivers' World Champion Max Verstappen to be stripped of his maiden title.

The reports came at the heels of the FIA's announcement that they will be publishing the results of their investigation into each team's spending during the 2021 season. The findings are set to be released on Wednesday, and there are whispers that Red Bull Racing and possibly also Aston Martin have exceeded the allowable budget.

Each team on the grid was allowed to spend only £114million for the duration of the 2021 season as part of the new budget cap regulations. The wealthier teams like Ferrari, Red Bull and Mercedes used to spend up to three times that amount, but the FIA introduced the new rules in order to even out the playing field. It should allow the other teams to be able to catch up on car development.

The new regulations were implemented only in 2021, so there is no precedent as to what will happen once it is proven that a team has gone over budget. However, the governing body had outlined a series of possible penalties including disqualification.

“Again it's fictitious; it's disappointing. They're trying to discredit what we've done this year and last year.” Horner on Jonathan McEvoy’s piece claiming that Max Verstappen could be stripped of his 2021 title. #SingaporeGP — Ed Spencer (@EdSpencer99) October 1, 2022

This is why Mercedes fans are hoping that the FIA would strip Verstappen of his title, which they feel was robbed off the hands of the seven-time world champion. However, the FIA find themselves under a lot of pressure, and they know that there will be a lot of backlash if they cause yet another controversy to alter the results of the championship. It will be vindication for Hamilton fans, but more than halfway into the 2022 campaign, others feel it will be in bad taste to turn the 2021 championship on its head yet again.

According to The Sun, it took teams a long time to submit the full details of their spending from last season, which is why the results of the investigation have been delayed.

It’s mainly TeamLH who claim Verstappen should be stripped of his title if Red Bull have exceeded the cap, but they’ll ignore how Hamilton was allowed to fight for the title in 2007 despite what McLaren did that season — Cameron (@Cameron_Avfc) September 30, 2022

@fia Why has Max Verstappen’s title not been stripped? You handed him the title when @LewisHamilton rightfully won it. Now it emerges that it wasn’t even a fair fight to begin with because @redbullracing cheated. Your sport has no credibility and #Verstappen is no world champion. — Gabrielle Maiona (@GabrielleMaiona) October 1, 2022

Auditors have now gone through the books, but it appears as though there are some issues about what should be included in the budget cap or not. Teams are arguing that such elements such as sick pay for employees and staff meals should not be included.

It remains to be seen what will happen, but social media is exploding once more with arguments between Hamilton and Verstappen fans. Nevertheless, the Dutchman is currently leading the current campaign by a significant margin