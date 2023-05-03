The marriage between David and Victoria Beckham is the gift that just keeps on giving. The former England captain celebrated his 48th birthday on May 2, and his wife decided to "gift" millions of her followers with a racy photo of the former footballer.

The former Spice Girl took to her Instagram account to share a candid snap of David wearing only a pair of white Calvin Klein underpants and a beanie. He has a smile on his face and appears to have just resurfaced from a hot tub when the photo was taken. His wet underwear was almost transparent, showing an almost unobstructed view of his toned glutes.

He is angled strategically away from the camera and his hands also helped save his modesty. Little is left to the imagination as Victoria captioned the post: "Let's all celebrate @davidbeckham !! You're welcome!😂"

Her caption made it clear that she deliberately shared the revealing photo of her husband to be enjoyed by millions of his admirers. Followers were quick to show their appreciation in the comments, saying: "Thank you Victoria.. from all the women of the world."

Another comment read: "It's DB's bday yet you gave all of us this gift" One fan even asked Victoria for the secret behind the longevity of her marriage. "I love that you guys are still married after all of these years and I know that most marriages has their ups and downs. What is your remedy."

Over six thousand fans thanked the singer-turned-fashion designer for "blessing" the internet with the photo. As of this writing, the post has been liked over 580,000 times.

Apart from the risqué photo, Victoria also shared another more serious tribute to her husband and father of her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven. She shared a carousel of photos of the family members with David and said: "Happy Birthday @davidbeckham. We love you so much. The most amazing husband and incredible daddy. You are our everything."

This is not the first time that Victoria has "gifted" over 30 million followers with revealing photos of her husband. In the past, she has done the same, sharing snaps from candid moments that show glimpses into their high profile marriage.

The couple met at a football match back in 1997, when both were busy with their respective careers. Victoria was known worldwide as "Posh Spice" thanks to her role in the highly successful British pop group. At that time, one could say that she was the more famous half of the equation.

David meanwhile, was playing for Premier League side Manchester United and England. He later became a club legend and played for some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Real Madrid, AC Milan and PSG. They tied the knot in 1999 in a wedding that caught the attention of a global fanbase.

David admitted in an interview later in their marriage that he had told his best man that he wanted to marry the singer after seeing her on the telly before they had met in person. By the time they were married, their first son, Brooklyn, had already been born.

Brooklyn has since gotten married himself to American heiress Nicola Peltz. The eldest Beckham child had a short-lived career in football before becoming a food influencer on social media. He married the actress in 2022, and have since been fending off rumours that there is a feud between Victoria and her daughter-in-law.

On the first year anniversary of the Peltz-Beckham couple, Victoria put the rumours to bed by sharing a happy photo of herself and David as they were celebrating with Brooklyn and Nicola.