It appears to be a pipe dream for David Beckham to see one of his children achieve the same level of success that he enjoyed on the football field, but his son Romeo is still determined to carve his own path.

The 20-year-old has joined Brentford B on loan until the end of the 2022-23 campaign. He was previously playing for his famous father's Major League Soccer team, Inter Miami.

Romeo trained with Brentford back in October, and has now officially joined the club as part of their reserves. This means that he will be based back in the UK where his father first made a name for himself with Manchester United.

✍️ Welcome to #BrentfordB, Romeo Beckham!



The 20-year-old joins on loan from Inter Miami until the end of the 2022/23 season#BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/KPAmWsvCOk — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 6, 2023

Romeo also plays as a right side midfielder like David. However, he still has a long way to go if he wants to achieve anything close to what his father achieved throughout a career that saw him play for the biggest clubs in the world such as Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

Last season, he made 20 appearances for Inter Miami in the MLS, and scored two goals and provided 10 assists. After joining Brentford, he will be hoping to find a way to break into the first team to face a bigger challenge.

In statements shared after his signing was announced, Romeo said: "I came here at the start to keep fit during the off season. The chance then came to come on loan here and I've never been so excited. It was a fun season [in the USA] and there were a lot of ups and downs but I'm excited to come here and see what I can do."

This is not Romeo's first dabble into English football. He was once part of the Arsenal academy alongside his older brother Brooklyn and younger sibling Cruz.

He was released in 2014 and only returned to the professional game in 2021. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Brooklyn has since taken a completely different path. He is now a social media personality where he has made a career as a cook.