Nicola Peltz insists there is no feud between her and Victoria Beckham and wonders why the rumour still persists.

The 27-year-old actress married Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn in April this year. There was reportedly so much drama going on surrounding her bridal gown that involved the fashion designer.

Peltz allegedly refused to wear one made by her future mother-in-law. She walked down the aisle in a stunning Valentino gown instead, which rumours claimed made Victoria so upset that it caused a rift with her son and his wife.

However, the "Transformers" actress denied the claims and clarified that there is no bad blood between them at all. She told The Times, "It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?"

She added, "I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?"

Peltz explained, "I think it all started, and I've said this before because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it and I didn't end up wearing it."

The actress has previously denied the feud rumors in a joint interview with Brooklyn with Grazia magazine. Speaking about the wedding dress, she said, "Well, I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created."

"I thought that was so beautiful and such a beautiful story," she added. However, she said Victoria phoned her mum and said that "her atelier couldn't make it." She had to find another alternative and being a longtime fan of Valentino, she travelled to the atelier "to try on the dress."

Peltz admitted that it hurts when people claimed that she never intended to wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress. She insisted, "But it's just not the truth. It's just a bit of a bummer when you're like, 'Oh, people think that,' but it's just not true." Brooklyn also came to his wife's defence and said that they try to put the feud rumours behind them and just "move on together."