Victoria Beckham has assured her army of fans that all is well with her relationship with husband David Beckham after sparking concerns about their marital status. The root of the concern was the former "Spice Girls" singer's vanishing "DB" tattoo on her arm.

The fashion designer's left wrist used to feature a tattoo tribute to her husband and former England captain. During a recent video on Instagram, fans noticed that the "DB" tattoo, along with the Hebrew phrase "Together, forever, eternally" which she added for their tenth anniversary, was almost completely gone.

The disappearance of the tattoo sparked concerns with fans speculating trouble in the power couple's over two decade long marriage. Victoria has now dampened those concerns by revealing that she had begun removing the ink from her wrists as they are old.

"I had these tattoos a long long time ago and they just weren't particularly delicate," Victoria told the "Today" show, as quoted on Page Six. "Mine were just a little bit thick and they were bleeding a little bit and they just weren't as pretty. They just didn't look so nice. It doesn't mean anything more than that."

"The media started to speculate, was I leaving my husband? No. I was just a bit sick of the tattoo. It's as simple as that."

Victoria also addressed speculations about her rumoured rift with son Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz. The former Spice Girl was asked about any marriage advice she had given the young loved-up couple, which she answered in the negative before revealing that they were very close as a family.

"I think it's about being a close family and having the lines of communication always open. You can never really offer advice, the kids have to figure it out themselves but you have to be there," she said.

The 48-year-old fashion designer was also full of praise for her other three children, Romeo, Cruz and daughter Harper Seven. Victoria made it clear that while fashion is something that she loves, her first priority will always be to be a good mom to her children.

"I love to work, I love what I do in fashion and beauty. But being a parent, being a good mom, is my No. 1 job. But they're amazing, they work hard, they're good, sweet, kind human beings, and that's what you want to do as a parent."