A court in Vietnam's Dak Lak province has sentenced 59-year-old Montagnard Protestant pastor Y Nuen Ayun to seven-and-a-half years in prison for allegedly 'undermining national unity', a ruling his church condemned as an attempt to 'intimidate members into abandoning their faith.'

For context, the prosecution follows years of reported tensions between authorities and the Christian Montagnard community in Vietnam's Central Highlands, a region that has historically experienced disputes involving ethnic minorities, religious groups and the Communist Party-led government.

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During a two-hour trial attended by his wife and children, Y Nuen Ayun was convicted under Article 116 of Vietnam's Criminal Code and given an additional four years of supervised probation following his release.

His defence lawyer argued that prosecutors had not demonstrated specific criminal acts that met the legal threshold for conviction.

The state's case reportedly centred on allegations that the pastor had led unregistered religious activities since 2003 and collected 7.7 million Vietnamese dong (around £225), which authorities claimed was linked to separatist activities.

State media reports alleged that Ayun helped establish a group called the Church of Christ Central Highlands in 2019 and maintained contact with an American-based figure named A Ga to discuss religious matters.

Authorities claimed the communications were part of efforts to create a separate religious organisation for ethnic minority communities in the region.

Dispute Over Minority Faiths

The U.K.-based religious freedom organisation Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW) criticised the conviction, arguing that Vietnam's authorities have repeatedly portrayed independent religious activity among minority communities as a political threat.

CSW President Mervyn Thomas called for the pastor's immediate and unconditional release, saying Ayun was being punished for practising his faith.

Vietnamese authorities have previously rejected accusations that they restrict religious freedom, saying measures against certain groups are related to national security concerns rather than religious belief.

The Vietnamese government has frequently linked some independent religious movements among Montagnard communities to the former United Front for the Liberation of Oppressed Races (FULRO), an armed movement that operated during the Vietnam War era.

Authorities have referred to some minority Protestant groups as 'De Ga Protestantism', while human rights organisations argue the term is used to discredit indigenous religious communities by associating them with separatism.

A Broader Campaign of Pressure

The Montagnard community has faced increased scrutiny since a June 2023 attack on provincial government offices in Dak Lak that killed nine people, including local officials and police officers.

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Authorities responded with a security crackdown, while rights groups have accused officials of using the incident to increase pressure on ethnic minority and independent religious communities.

The global persecution monitoring group Open Doors said in its latest report that Christians in Vietnam continue to face pressure, including restrictions on religious activities and difficulties for unregistered churches.

Vietnam officially recognises several religious organisations and regulates religious activity through its Committee on Religious Affairs. Critics argue that unregistered groups face greater scrutiny and restrictions.

Vietnamese authorities said 119 Christians in neighbouring Gia Lai province faced enforcement measures during the first half of 2026 over alleged links to groups advocating self-determination, according to state media reports.

The pastor's congregation has described the sentence as an attempt to discourage local believers from continuing their religious practices.

As Ayun prepares to spend years in prison, international rights groups are calling for greater scrutiny of Vietnam's treatment of minority religious communities.