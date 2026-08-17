American fashion designer and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods and New York Knicks forward Karl-Anthony Towns officially tied the knot during an intimate outdoor ceremony in Malibu on Saturday, 15 August. The high-profile nuptials brought together a star-studded mix of Hollywood celebrities and NBA players at a venue overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

In case you missed it, the couple announced their engagement on Christmas Day last year following a romantic rooftop proposal in the heart of New York City.

Towns actually popped the question on Christmas Eve at Overstory, a Manhattan cocktail bar, before the couple announced the news the following day with the playful caption 'Marry Christmas.'

The pair then had roughly eight months to prepare for their seaside wedding after Towns proposed with an emerald-cut diamond engagement ring designed by jeweller Bernard James.

A-List Guests Flock to Malibu Wedding

The 28-year-old bride arrived at the picturesque venue wearing a custom strapless Danielle Frankel ball gown crafted from Italian silk wool and detailed with lace appliqué, paired with a sweeping tulle veil trimmed with intricate lace.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old NBA player looked sharp in a tailored black tuxedo complete with a double-breasted jacket and black bow tie.

The star-studded guest list featured several prominent figures from the entertainment industry and professional sports who gathered in Malibu to celebrate the couple.

High-profile attendees included Woods' longtime friend Kylie Jenner alongside her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Teyana Taylor, Michael B. Jordan, Jada Pinkett Smith and Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor.

Several of Towns' Knicks teammates were also present as the bride and groom exchanged their vows, including Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and OG Anunoby.

From Longtime Friendship to Malibu Vows

For context, the newlyweds originally met as friends years before their relationship turned romantic in May 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple have frequently credited their years-long friendship with providing a strong foundation for their relationship.

Addressing the evolution of their relationship on her Instagram series Regular-ish in September 2021, Woods reflected openly on what it was like to date her best friend.

'I think it's kind of cool dating your best friend,' Woods said, explaining that they knew each other's hearts and had experienced both good and bad days together.

During that same discussion, Towns explained that the pandemic forced them to decide whether their friendship would remain platonic or develop into something more.

'It kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more. And we chose the latter,' Towns said.

A Foundation Built on Mutual Trust

In a November 2023 interview with People, Woods offered further insight into the foundation of their relationship despite their demanding careers.

'We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time to really get to know each other,' she said. 'We've been through a lot together. We've seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.'

Their friendship ultimately became a six-year relationship before the couple exchanged vows in Malibu. Their festive engagement announcement last December quickly attracted attention after Woods and Towns shared photographs of the rooftop proposal with the cheeky caption 'Marry Christmas.'

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Towns had proposed the previous evening, surrounded by family and friends, against the Manhattan skyline

The Malibu celebration continued after the ceremony, with guests later spotted wearing custom black hoodies bearing the phrase 'married in 5', a playful reference to the couple's relationship and the Knicks' recent NBA Finals success