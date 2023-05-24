The football community is relieved to finally see some action from the Spanish government and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) in connection with the blatant racist abuse that has been experienced by Real Madrid footballer Vinicius Junior in recent months. However, there is still a lot of skepticism from the general public after the authorities have taken a soft stance on the matter for many years.

Arrests finally made after massive public outcry

On Tuesday, at least seven people were arrested in connection with highly-publicised racist actions against the Real Madrid winger. The arrests came in the immediate aftermath of the La Liga fiasco that took place at the Mestalla stadium during a match between Valencia and Real Madrid on Sunday.

It may be remembered that the match had to be stopped temporarily after Vinicius got into an altercation with home fans. He was seen exchanging words with people in the stands after having been subjected to racist abuse.

Apart from that particular confrontation, nearly the entire Mestalla stadium was resonating with "monkey chants" throughout the match. To make things worse, Vinicius was eventually sent off after he was attacked by Valencia players on the pitch, and the VAR only chose to show the end of the altercation wherein he swung at Valencia player Hugo Bravo who had been choking him for several seconds.

Vinicius has been a target of racism since he joined the Spanish giants in 2018. However, Sunday's events were of such magnitude that the international community and the Brazilian government were forced to speak up.

After facing immense pressure, Spanish police arrested three individuals in Valencia who are suspected of hurling "insults and gestures with racist overtones" towards Vinicius. These actions amount to "hate crime," which is consistent with Real Madrid's description of the incidents that took place at Mestalla.

The youths were allowed to give their own statements but they were later "released on condition they appear when summoned," said a police spokesman.

Valencia meanwhile, also released a statement condemning "racism and violence." The club also confirmed their intention to ban those involved for life.

Better late than never?

The derby was 3 months ago, Just now, the Spanish police have announced they arrested the four involved in the Vinicius doll incident



3 months later after Vinicius decided to talk about every racial act he had to face in Spain ! pic.twitter.com/DYUJY1LiX7 — Real Madrid Info ³⁵ (@RMadridInfo) May 23, 2023

Amid the recent outcry and pressure from the international community, police in Madrid also arrested four men in connection with an event that took place way back in January. A derby clash between Real Madrid and Atletico de Madrid was scheduled to take place on January 26, and hours before the match, an effigy wearing a Real Madrid shirt with Vinicius' number on it was hung from a bridge.

The inflatable dummy was dark skinned, and was hung by the neck near Real Madrid's training ground. Across the bridge itself, a 16-metre banner read "Madrid hates Real." There was outrage at that time, but the arrests of the suspected perpetrators took place just now, several months later.

Fans from all over the world are happy about the development, but many are questioning the timing of the arrests. Furthermore, once the controversy dies down, many fear that nothing will come out of the case.

Latest developments on the racial abuse against Vinicius Junior

In the aftermath of the Valencia match, La Liga has confirmed that the red card on Vinicius Jr. has been rescinded. Furthermore, at least six referees have been fired, including Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva, who was in charge of the VAR room during the match. The VAR officials have been slammed worldwide after members of the audience were shocked to see how massive parts of the brawl were omitted from the footage sent to the on-field referee.

"(The red card) was determined by the omission of the VAR room of the entire play, without showing the aggression carried out seconds before," said the Competition Committee, referring to the Valencia goalkeeper's attack on Vinicius and how Hugo Duro choked the Brazilian in a headlock for several seconds.

"Therefore the expulsion should be declared null and void."

🚨| Brazil Government notifies Spain that it’s considering to apply "Principle of extraterritoriality" for the racist attacks against Vinicius. Meaning, in exceptional situations, it is possible to apply Brazilian law in case of crimes against Brazilians abroad. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/pAochxaPqe — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) May 23, 2023

Apart from rescinding the red card, the Spanish football federation has decided to slap a fine of 45,000 euros (£40,000) against Valencia. The Mario Kempes stand at Mestalla will also be closed for five matches. However, the public is questioning the mild punishment considering how the entire stadium was involved in the "monkey chants." Even ahead of the match itself, footage from the arrival of the players already revealed several abusive insults being hurled towards the Real Madrid bus.

The Brazilian government led by President Lula already stepped in to demand stronger action from the Spanish government. They have threatened to take matters into their own hands by prosecuting perpetrators under Brazilian law for further abuses against Brazilian citizens in Spain.

Back in Brazil, the lights of the famous Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off for an hour as a sign of support for Vinicius Junior.