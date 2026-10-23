Virginia state Senator Louise Lucas, 82, surrendered to federal authorities on Thursday after a grand jury indicted her with two daughters and a grandson, accusing the family of running a $4.5 million (£3.4 million) marijuana ring from her Portsmouth store.

Prosecutors named the group the 'Lucas Enterprise' in an eight-count indictment unsealed on 22 October, charging seven defendants with racketeering, marijuana distribution, money laundering, and bribery. The Justice Department alleges the operation moved 100 kilograms (220 pounds) or more of cannabis across roughly five years, generating about $4.5 million.

The Family at the Centre of the Case

The indictment puts Lucas's relatives at the heart of the alleged scheme. Her daughters, Lisa Lucas-Burke and Theresa Lucas-Lamb, and her grandson, Ryan Eichelberger, are charged beside her. Lucas and Lucas-Burke opened The Cannabis Outlet in Portsmouth in 2021, while Lucas-Lamb and Eichelberger allegedly bought marijuana, oversaw its distribution, and ran the shop for the enterprise. Lucas is not up for re-election, but Lucas-Burke is running for Portsmouth City Council.

A Legalisation Champion Charged Over Illegal Sales

Lucas has long been one of Virginia's loudest backers of legalising marijuana, yet she now stands accused of profiting from illegal sales. The state lets adults possess cannabis, but a legal retail market will not open until July 2027.

In a March phone call cited by prosecutors, Lucas allegedly told another lawmaker she needed the recreational industry running because 'when I did it, it was obviously illegal'. The indictment says a senior law enforcement official had warned her repeatedly that selling marijuana broke the law.

How the Enterprise Allegedly Worked

Lucas chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee, which oversees Virginia's budget and tax policy, and has served as Senate president pro tempore since 2020. FBI Director Kash Patel said she used her position to shield the business and shape legislation to enrich her family.

Prosecutors allege she paid $750,000 (£560,000) in August 2022 for full ownership of a shell company linked to a co-conspirator's expected marijuana licence, then omitted the stake from her state ethics forms. Agents seized marijuana and firearms during May searches of her shops.

A seventh defendant, business partner Carlton Upton Jr., allegedly helped pursue a recreational licence for the operation. Prosecutors say Lucas later met a co-conspirator at her capitol office to collect a partial repayment while discussing whether that person qualified for a licence. Upton is also accused of making false statements on a pandemic-era disaster loan application.

Lucas Says She Will Not Back Down

Lucas struck a defiant tone in a statement posted to X, framing the case as the federal government turning its 'full weight' on an 82-year-old great-grandmother. 'I will not be intimidated. And I will not back down,' she wrote.

https://t.co/hKT5NbUXpa — L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) October 22, 2026

A critic of President Donald Trump who helped lead Virginia's redistricting drive, Lucas has branded the inquiry political intimidation. Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected that, saying the investigation began years ago, before Trump returned to office.

Democratic Senate leader Scott Surovell called the allegations serious but pledged his full support. The indictment lands before November's midterm elections, hitting the Democrat who steers Virginia's budget. An indictment is only an allegation, and all seven defendants are presumed innocent.