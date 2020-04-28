Confirmed coronavirus cases have now topped three million worldwide, as hard-hit France and Spain were on Tuesday set to detail their exit strategies from lockdowns imposed to stem the spread of the deadly disease.

Back to school
Back to school: Children in Shanghai and Beijing have been studying at home for months Photo: AFP / Hector RETAMAL

As countries begin to chart their path out of shutdowns, US President Donald Trump said the devastating pandemic could have been "stopped at the source" by China, suggesting the United States may seek damages.

Face Mask Vending Machine in Berlin
Face masks are sold in a vending machine in a Berlin subway station Photo: AFP / Tobias Schwarz

More than 209,000 people have been killed around the world by COVID-19, a quarter of them in the US.

Hindu Devotees
Hindu devotees bathe in Jabalpur on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a annual spring festival which is believed to bring good luck and success, during the nationwide lockdown in India Photo: AFP / Uma Shankar MISHRA

"We are not happy with China... we believe it could have been stopped at the source. It could have been stopped quickly and it wouldn't have spread all over the world," Trump said of the disease that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

The three-million figure probably reflects only a fraction of the actual number of infections, as many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Traffic jam in Jakarta
Traffic jam is seen despite the government imposing large-scale social restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jakarta Photo: AFP / ADEK BERRY

When asked about a German newspaper editorial that called on China to pay Germany $165 billion in reparations for economic damage done by the virus, Trump said the US could take its own action to hold China accountable.

coronavirus pandemic
A woman donates money after receiving bread during the feast of San Giorgio in Caresana, northern Italy Photo: AFP / MARCO BERTORELLO

"We are talking about a lot more money than Germany's talking about," he said. "We haven't determined the final amount yet. It's very substantial."

coronavirus pandemic
A child plays footbal with his father at Can Pere Antoni Beach in Palma de Mallorca, Spain Photo: AFP / JAIME REINA

Forecasts warn of the worst global recession in a century, with oil prices tumbling and the travel and tourism sector badly hammered.

Marseille
A man walks past a mural in Marseille, southern France Photo: AFP / Anne-Christine POUJOULAT
Venice
"The flora and fauna of the lagoon have not changed during lockdown. What has changed is our chance to see them," says zoologist Andrea Mangoni. Venice has been emptied of tourists since the beginning of March. Photo: AFPTV / Giovanna GIRARDI

For parts of the US, the lockdown has begun to ease -- despite criticism from health experts -- much to the delight of some citizens.

coronavirus pandemic
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker for testing for the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in Singapore Photo: AFP / Roslan RAHMAN

"We need human touch, human contact," said 64-year-old Kim Kaseta, as she tucked into breakfast in the US state of Georgia.

coronavirus pandemic
An official in a hazmat suit greets students returning to classes as schools re-open in Beijing Photo: AFP / GREG BAKER

With a handful of US states taking steps to revive their shuttered economies, schools and shops in some parts of Europe also opened up as the rate of people dying slowed in the worst-hit European nations.

Italy -- the first European country to go into lockdown seven weeks ago -- began allowing some construction and factory workers to go back to work on Monday.

coronavirus pandemic
Medical personnel check temperatures of patients visiting Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Photo: AFP / ZINYANGE AUNTONY

From next week, Italians will be able to exercise outdoors and visit relatives -- but only if they wear masks and refrain from hugs and handshakes.

coronavirus pandemic
From next week, Italians will be able to exercise outdoors and visit relatives -- but only if they wear masks and refrain from hugs and handshakes.

Spain has already begun easing its tight lockdown and was set to announce more detailed plans on Tuesday, as was France, which has said it will begin to ease confinement on May 11.

Florists, dentists and others went back to work in Switzerland in the first stage of a three-phase plan.

"I'm delighted that we're starting up again. If we don't work, things are dead," Geneva hairdresser Anita Ayma said.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who emerged from his own battle with the virus, called for patience in the UK, saying it was too early to follow suit.

Looking thinner and with his blond hair longer after his hospital stay, the 55-year-old said he could not "throw away all the effort and the sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak."

His comments stood in stark contrast to those made the previous day by New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, who said the nation had won the battle against "widespread, undetected community transmission".

New Zealanders indulged in fast food and coffee-shop treats for the first time in five weeks as the country eased its strict lockdown that banned any form of takeaway.

"We see the difference in other countries and I don't envy them, that's for sure," said Wellington resident Cheryl Robertson, who planned to celebrate with a curry.

Surfers and swimmers also returned to catch the waves at Australia's Bondi Beach, which was closed in late March, but the white sands remained off-limits to sunbathers, joggers and families.

Most US states do not yet have sufficient COVID-19 testing to consider relaxing stay-at-home orders, according to an analysis by Harvard researchers and the health news site Stat.

Germany, which started lifting restrictions last week, has seen small but regular protests against remaining curbs on personal freedom.

Starting Monday, masks became obligatory on public transport and in most shops in Germany.

"It's warm, slippery, you can't breathe well, but if it's to avoid infection, I'm fine with it," said Emil, a commuter at a Berlin train station.

Copyright AFP. All rights reserved.