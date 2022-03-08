Russian President Vladimir Putin's alleged love child, Luiza Krivonogikh, has disappeared from social media after being massively trolled over Putin's war against the Ukraine. The 18-year-old is the daughter of cleaner-turned-multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh who was linked with Putin in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Her mother now owns houses and business holdings in Moscow, St Petersburg, and Sochi and has an estimated property worth of around US$102 million.

Luiza had more than 84,000 followers before her Instagram account stopped existing following the backlash over her rumoured father's actions. It is not yet clear when her account was removed.

Luiza Krivonogikh, who also goes by the surname Rozova, has not posted anything on the platform for the last five months.

Read more Putin reportedly 'hid away' rumoured lover and four kids in Switzerland

Her Instagram posts were filled with hundreds of hostile comments before the account was finally deleted. "Are U sitting in the bunker?? Like a rat?" read one of the comments.

Some users accused her of being "the daughter of that devil" and "war criminal." One user wrote: "She is guilty of passive complicity. It is the same as most of the Germans in the Nazi period."

Some followers even urged her to ask her alleged father to stop the bloodshed in Ukraine. "Call him — if he loves you ... maybe you can convince him not to kill," a commenter wrote.

Another said, "She could at least show that she does not agree with what her father is doing, somehow influence him."

Putin has never acknowledged if she is his daughter or not. Svetlana Krivonogikh has not commented on the claims either. Luiza Krivonogikh had once said that she "probably looks similar to young Putin."

According to the New York Post, Putin (69) has two adult daughters, Maria, 36, and Katerina, 35, from his marriage to former flight attendant Lyudmila Shkrebnev. The couple was married for 30 years before they decided to part ways in 2013.

Several media reports have also claimed that Putin has allegedly hidden his lover Alina Kabaeva and their four children at a luxurious private chalet in Switzerland.