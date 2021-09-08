Awareness is the degree to which your audience can recall and recognize your brand. It is important to your survival and growth in the digital space. According to VOBARA and Lulu's Holistics, brand awareness helps you stand out, and you often come up in conversations.

Additionally, in an age where the social media landscape is taking over, creating brand awareness through social media is a great way to build relationships with your audience.

One of the most popular means through which audiences learn about new brands today is social media. There are several ways you can use social media platforms to build brand awareness.

VOBARA points out that you are not constrained; you can explore them all to find the most effective platforms.

The first way that social media helps boost brand awareness is by enabling engagement. Lulu's Holistics defines social media platforms as playgrounds for connecting and engaging with consumers. With social media, you can engage consumers at every stage of their journey, and the best part is that you have multiple ways to engage, from ads to conversations to even retargeting.

VOBARA and Lulu's Holistics also emphasize that social media helps you promote content. This boosts awareness as more people get to interact with your posts. Social sharing is widespread on social media and can be very impactful for your awareness. Nevertheless, it is important to create content that is worthy of being shared. This leads to lead generation, and by seeing what other brands are doing online, you get ideas for your content strategy.

Cost-effectiveness is another way social media helps with regard to boosting brand awareness.

Done any other way, you would incur hefty costs, but on social media, campaigns are inexpensive, and you can even boost awareness without spending money on sponsored content.

Your visibility on social media plays a huge role in your success, both online and offline. This is why many brands are utilizing social media to boost awareness. So what are you waiting for?