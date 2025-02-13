A family's dream holiday turned into a nightmare when they arrived at their £300-a-night rental home, only to discover a blood-stained mattress, penis enlargers, handcuffs and whips. Describing the ordeal as 'surreal', the family claims they were left unsupported by both their booking platform, Vrbo, and the property owner, whose disturbing explanation for the blood left them horrified.

A Shocking Discovery

The couple, referred to as the Norris family for privacy reasons, had booked a week-long stay at a five-bedroom rental home in Northern Ireland for an extended family holiday with their four young children. However, any hopes of a relaxing getaway were shattered the moment they stepped inside.

Upon entering the master bedroom, they were confronted with a blood-stained mattress, sex toys, bondage gear, and open bottles of lubricant. To make matters worse, their five-year-old son stumbled upon a cabinet filled with additional bondage items and unsecured medication.

'We quickly moved the children into the kitchen, where we found an open bottle of nicotine vape liquid on a worktop,' Mr Norris told The Guardian. 'We checked the other bedside cabinet and wardrobe, which contained even more items, including ropes, whips, penis enlargers, handcuffs and opened tubes of lubricant.'

The horror did not end there. The house was also littered with mouldy food, prompting the family to contact the property owner to report the unsanitary conditions.

The Host's Disturbing Response

When the Norris family contacted the host, they were met with an unsettling response. Rather than apologising or offering to rectify the situation, the host claimed the house had not been cleaned because the police had shot his dog after it bit someone. He provided no further explanation or assistance.

Feeling abandoned, the family turned to Vrbo for help, submitting photographic evidence of the house's filthy condition. However, they were told over the phone that their complaints were considered 'minor' and did not qualify for a refund. When advised to contact the host again, Norris says the property owner responded with threats, warning him that if he pursued a refund, he would be reported for 'property damage'.

With no viable alternative, the family reached out to Vrbo once more. The company eventually offered them a hotel room while the rental property was cleaned, but by this point, they had lost all trust in the host. Instead, they booked a nearby Airbnb at a personal cost of £2,000.

Furious at the ordeal, Norris took to social media to share his experience.

Vrbo's Half-Hearted Apology

Following the public backlash, Vrbo eventually issued an apology and provided the family with £1,000 in compensation. A company spokesperson told The Guardian that Vrbo's health and safety division had launched a second investigation into the case, insisting that the company takes guest safety 'very seriously'.

However, for the Norris family, the apology was too little, too late.

'The extent of what we found in that house was surreal, and we felt trapped by the lack of support,' Norris said. He added that the experience 'completely ruined' their holiday and highlighted major flaws in Vrbo's customer service.

Unfortunately, the Norris family are far from alone in their experience.

Canadian Family Finds Black Mould in Vrbo Rental

Concerns about Vrbo's reliability and professionalism continue to grow, with increasing reports of unsanitary conditions and poor customer service.

Last year, Canadian woman Cheryl Mander reached out to a consumer advocacy expert after her Vrbo rental in Hawaii left her family in a hazardous situation.

The moment they arrived, they were overwhelmed by a strong smell of mould. Upon further inspection, they found black mould covering various surfaces. This was particularly dangerous for Mander's 17-year-old daughter, who has severe asthma.

Worried for their safety, Mander contacted the homeowner, who offered to cancel the reservation. She then turned to Vrbo, where a representative assured her that their 'Book With Confidence Guarantee' would cover the cost of a new rental. Vrbo approved a budget of £12,154 ($15,138) to secure a last-minute booking, as the new property was priced at £16,872 ($21,014).

However, Mander was later informed via email that Vrbo had reversed its decision and would not be covering the cost, citing the 'temporary nature' of the cleanliness issues.

Vrbo's Dubious Complaint and Refund Policies

A deeper look into Vrbo's policies reveals significant gaps that leave customers vulnerable.

According to the company's website, if guests find their rental does not match its advertised description, they are encouraged to leave a review and contact customer support—neither of which has proven to be an effective solution.

Vrbo states that if a guest finds their rental 'uninhabitable', they should first contact the homeowner to attempt to 'rectify' the situation. If that fails, guests must contact Vrbo within 24 hours of check-in or as soon as the issue is identified.

The company also refuses to cover cancellations due to 'events beyond the owner's control', such as natural disasters, flight delays or illness. While these exclusions may seem reasonable, they raise concerns about why dangerous and unsanitary rentals are not covered under their refund policies.

What to Do If Your Holiday Rental Is a Disaster

Despite Vrbo's lacklustre support, disgruntled customers do have options if they know where to turn. Christopher Elliott, founder of Elliott Advocacy, a nonprofit organisation assisting consumers with disputes, offers the following advice for those facing issues with a holiday rental:

Contact the Owner and Vrbo – Report the issue to both the property owner and Vrbo immediately. Get Everything in Writing – Request written confirmations for any agreements, particularly concerning refunds or compensation. Understand Cancellation Policies – Familiarise yourself with the host's policies before booking, as this affects refund eligibility. Document Communications – Keep records of all interactions with the host and Vrbo, including emails and agreements. Escalate if Necessary – If the host is unresponsive, escalate your complaint to Vrbo executives in writing. Know Your Rights – Vrbo typically promises refunds within 30 days. If they fail to comply, consider disputing the charge with your credit card company. Stay Calm and Assertive – Keeping a professional tone in communications can increase the likelihood of a successful resolution.

While these steps cannot undo a ruined holiday, they can help travellers hold rental platforms accountable and secure the compensation they deserve.

Vrbo's Reputation at Stake

The troubling ordeals faced by the Norris family and Mander highlight major failings in Vrbo's customer service and accountability. By relying on homeowners to address severe cleanliness issues and providing inconsistent support, the company leaves guests vulnerable in situations that should be entirely avoidable.

With public scrutiny intensifying, Vrbo may soon be forced to rethink its policies. Until then, travellers are left wondering whether booking with the platform is worth the risk.