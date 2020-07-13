A waitress at the Lucian Restaurant in Carmel Valley, CA got an outpouring of tips online amounting to $82,000 ( £ 64,981 ) after she gave the boot to a British customer lashing out racist remarks at a Filipino family enjoying a birthday celebration at the next table.

The incident was recorded on video by one of the Filipino diners, Jordan Chan, while the British man, identified as Michael Lofthouse, went about his racist tirade. He launched into his verbal attack while sitting at his table and leering at the diners saying, "Trump's gonna f** you" and "You f****** need to leave!" He also said "You f****** Asian piece of s***!"

Seeing what was taking place, the waitress was quick to react and challenged the rude Brit. The video that went viral online showed the waitress, Gennica Cochran telling the abusive customer:

"No, you do not talk to our guests like that! Get out of here! They are valued guests."

Ms. Cochran has since gotten a steady flow of tips sent by people from around the world via three GoFundMe accounts. One of the accounts was titled "'A Big Tip for an Everyday Hero" which raised $65,000 ( £ 51,513 ), while the other two pages had a collective amount adding up to

$15,000 ( £ 11,887 ). As of this time, money is still pouring in for the waitress who has won the hearts of many for standing up to racial abuse.

She plans to use the money to further her studies and goals of teaching yoga. At the same time, she is looking for ways to share her blessings with other people in the service industry. Days after the video gained viral viewership, Mr. Lofthouse gave his statement to the Daily Mail as he pleaded to the Orosa and Chan family to accept his apology.

"My behaviour in the video is appalling. I would like to deeply apologise to the Chan family. I can only imagine the stress and pain they feel. I will take the time to reflect on my actions and work to better understand the inequality that so many of those around me face every day."

Lofthouse has stepped down from his CEO position with a San Francisco based cloud tech services company. He also said he has signed up anew to a sobriety journey along with a program on anti-racism.