In an explosive interview, England and Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has admitted that his wife, Annie Kilner, kicked him out of the family home after she found out that he had fathered his second love child with model Lauryn Goodman.

Walker has opened up about his "idiot choices and idiot decisions" which led to his current situation. The 33-year-old defender is now living alone in a £3 million rental property after all hell broke loose on Boxing Day when Goodman told his wife about the existence of the second love child.

To those unaware, Walker is married to Annie Kilner, whom he met when he was only 17. They now have three children together, with another one on the way. However, the latest revelation has effectively ended the marriage.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun, Walker took responsibility for his "horrible" actions towards his wife and kids. He said: "I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can't begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I've tried to ask her but there's pain and hurt.

"The man that's meant to love, care and be there for her, did this."

He shared his own pain, saying: "There have been days in this ordeal where I've just wanted to curl up in a ball and go to sleep."

Nevertheless, he admits that he has no one to blame but himself and he needs to own up to his mistakes.

Despite wanting to keep his personal life private, the England international decided to speak up and explain himself. He hopes that by sharing the facts, he can end speculations and his wife and children will be able to have some privacy. "My actions have caused a lot of pain to a lot of people. I'm sorry because, as a family, this isn't meant to happen," he said.

"I am a private man but I accept that I am a public figure and I need to address what I've done," he explained.

Walker explained that he is hurting after having ruined his own family. "I need to find out why I have done this and why situations have occurred. I am human and I've made mistakes on and off the field. The ones off the field are definitely more damaging and have been more hurtful to me."

Who is Lauryn Goodman in Walker's life?

While Walker and Kilner had been in a relationship since they were teenagers, the footballer claims that he met Goodman in his early 20s and they had never had a relationship. On the contrary, Goodman says that they have a "loving relationship" which was not a one-night stand as he described it.

Goodman gave birth to a son in April 2020, and revealed that Walker was the father.

During the interview, he recalled telling Kilner that he "had a one-night stand with someone", before adding that Goodman was having his baby.

At the time, he was also forced to move out of the family home. However, Kilner later decided to take him back for the sake of their three children under the condition that Walker would only maintain contact with Goodman due to his financial obligations to his love child.

When Goodman decided to move closer to Walker in August 2022, he was able to meet his son Kairo for the first time. He also resumed contact with Goodman behind his wife's back.

In October 2022, he met up with Goodman in London where he was due to get groin surgery. He recalled: "It wasn't intentional or premeditated but I slept with her. A lot was going on. It's not an excuse. I'd ruptured my groin, I had a World Cup to get fighting fit for."

Weeks later, he found out that Goodman was pregnant with their second child. "I remember going upstairs at the training ground when I got a phone call from her. I was with the physio at the time. I nearly fainted. I was just white. He said to me, 'What's the matter?', and I wouldn't tell him because I needed to process it myself."

He kept the news to himself and simply went into survival mode. He said that he was constantly thinking about what he could do to keep his family together despite the latest development. He said that being on the pitch was one way for him to escape the turmoil that was brewing in his personal life.

"It was my release. It was 90 minutes, 100 minutes, two hours if you want to call it that, where I didn't have to look at that phone or listen to demands from a certain someone," he said, while admitting that he would have preferred if everything was kept under wraps.

A ticking time bomb

Walker did his best to keep the situation a secret but knew that his wife would eventually find out. "If I could go back and do it a different way, I would. I knew what was coming. The second child had been born and the deadline was set. It scared me."

He also admitted that he had planned an escape route by joining German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. A verbal agreement had been reached for a £15 million move, but he decided to back out of it because he did not want to be thousands of miles away from his family if the scandal breaks.

That dreaded moment finally happened on boxing day when Goodman found out that Kilner was pregnant with the couple's fourth child. She reportedly messaged Kilner on Instagram, saying: "I don't have two baby daddies — I have one," effectively saying that she and Walker have had two children together.

As evidence, she also shared a photo of herself with Walker and their two children while out on a playdate in a park.

Kyle admitted that he knew what Goodman was about to do after she found out that his wife was pregnant again just before Christmas. "She was screaming down the phone, saying Annie's pregnant. I said she wasn't. It was none of her business. I felt I had to lie to her because I knew if I told her the truth it was going to blow.

"The pregnancy was the straw that broke the camel's back."

Walker has since been kicked out of the family's Cheshire home. Kilner has also reportedly lawyered up, hiring Coleen Rooney's lawyer, Paul Lunt.

He says that the children are "innocent" and that should be on top of everyone's minds as the drama plays out.

"I don't know what the future will hold. But I needed to give an explanation. My family, the children have been put through enough . . . and I am to blame," he added.