Hollywood's most glamorous slow-motion camera rig, the Glambot, has taken red carpets by storm. From spinning celebrities to sweeping close-ups, the high-speed shots make stars look larger than life.

Now, acclaimed director Joseph Kahn has spoken up after being tagged repeatedly in social media posts about the Glambot's origins, following controversy over Cole Walliser's 'dismissive' response to a prospective client. Kahn says the technology is far simpler than its Hollywood mystique suggests: all you really need is a selfie stick, a smartphone, and a good editing app.

The Glambot Phenomenon

The Glambot has become a fixture at major events including the Golden Globes, Grammys, and star-studded premieres. Celebrities pose, twirl, and strut while the rig captures every glimmer of glamour in dramatic slow motion. Its signature effect makes movements smooth, lighting perfect, and outfits pop in cinematic detail.

For viewers, it is now inseparable from the red carpet experience. Fans eagerly anticipate which stars will be captured in that distinctive swooping motion, while event organisers see it as a must-have attraction.

Joseph Kahn's Clarification

Music video director Joseph Kahn recently explained on X that he designed the Glambot back in 2016 while working with E! Network. He says he created the system, including lighting, camera movement, lenses, and editing techniques, that allowed red carpet moments to be transformed into smooth, slow-motion cinematic magic.

'Do you want to operate a Glambot? Here's how you do it. Put your iPhone on a selfie stick. Record in slow motion. Swing it at someone really fast. Stabilize it with editing software. Slow it with a good app. Congrats. You just made $300,000 at a wedding,' Kahn wrote. His post suggested that while the high-end equipment has evolved, the essential principles of the Glambot remain simple and accessible.

Do you want to operate a glambot? Here's how you do it. Put your iPhone on a selfie stick. Record in slow motion. Swing it at someone really fast. Stabilize it with editing software. Slow it with a good app. Congrats. You just made $300,000 at a wedding. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) January 22, 2026

Cole Walliser Controversy

The post comes amid controversy surrounding director Cole Walliser, who faced backlash after old emails surfaced that were perceived as dismissive to a woman enquiring about booking the Glambot for her wedding.

Walliser has long been associated with the Glambot thanks to his work on high-profile red carpets, where he became the public face of the technology. Yet the resurfaced emails cast a shadow over that reputation, prompting questions about professionalism and accessibility in an industry built on spectacle.

While Joseph Kahn's clarification about inventing the Glambot added context, the controversy surrounding Walliser has become its own flashpoint. For many observers, the issue is less about technical credit and more about how the Glambot is represented and managed in practice — and whether its gatekeepers have lived up to the glamour it promises.

DIY Glambot: Can Anyone Do It?

Beyond the Hollywood headlines, Kahn's instructions reveal that aspiring operators do not need millions to capture cinematic slow-motion footage. A smartphone, a selfie stick, and careful editing can reproduce the Glambot effect in a DIY setting.

His simple tip quickly drew attention online, with users reacting in real time. Comments ranged from sharp humour — 'oh cole is over' — to admiration for his irreverent style: 'the way he trolls is wild, I can't'. Others praised the accessibility of his idea, calling it 'the democratisation of glamour, pure genius. Who knew a selfie stick could dethrone the red carpet elite? Consider me enrolled in Glambot 101.'

Whether the Glambot's fame rests on Walliser's global rollout or Kahn's original design, one thing is clear: the combination of slow motion, cinematic flair, and red carpet magic has transformed the way we see celebrities.