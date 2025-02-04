According to a 2nd February Form 4 filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Berkshire Hathaway purchased over 2.3 million shares of SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) worth £43.37 million.

Buffett's company now owns over 119.77 million shares of SIRI, worth over £2.25 billion. Berkshire Hathaway's latest SIRI purchase was completed in four trades starting 30th January, the same day the radio satellite company posted its Q4 results.

SIRI is a leading audio entertainment firm primarily generating revenues from its subscription entertainment service, SiriusXM, and premium music streaming services platform, Pandora. The company claims to have a combined monthly audience of almost 160 million listeners. SiriusXM offers its 33 million subscribers diverse content, including news, exclusive interviews, live sports analysts, original shows, and on-demand podcasts. Meanwhile, Pandora is SIRI's audio streaming services platform, used by over 5.8 million self-pay subscribers.

SIRI Q4 Revenues Reach £1.76B As Company Focuses On Operational Efficiency

SiriusXM's Q4 2024 revenue was £1.76 billion. Although its full-year 2024 revenues reached £7 billion, the company incurred a net loss of £1.67 billion.

The company said the net loss reflected a non-cash impairment charge of almost £2.7 billion in Q3 due to an "assessment of the fair value of the company's goodwill based on a sustained lower share price as SiriusXM's share price converged" with Liberty Media Corporation's (NASDAQ:LSXMA) tracking stocks.

Management clarified that the non-cash charge doesn't impact the company's cash flow, liquidity, or operations.

SIRI management also attributed the lower 2024 free cash flow of £816.86 million to costs associated with Liberty Media transactions, higher capex, and increased cash taxes. SiriusXM Holdings' merger with Liberty Media offers a simplified ownership structure and better trading liquidity.

SIRI Reaffirms 2025 Guidance, Focuses On Returning Value To Shareholders

SIRI reiterated its full-year 2025 free cash flow guidance of £925.51 million. The company also reaffirmed its £6.84 billion revenue guidance for 2025.

In Q4, the company distributed £74.04 million via dividends and initiated share buybacks late in the year, completing £14.46 million of repurchases in December and January.

In 2024, SiriusXM returned £321.91 million in dividends to shareholders, including payments to the former parent company. As of now, the company will prioritise strategic capital allocation and aim for a long-term leverage ratio in the low to mid 3's range.

Furthermore, SIRI has a positive outlook on future opportunities in podcasting and advertising businesses. It aims to achieve £160.95 million in annual savings by the end of 2025.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional advice before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks and past performance doesn't indicate future returns.