A disturbing comment made by the main suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has resurfaced in a new documentary, renewing questions about the three-year-old's fate nearly two decades after she vanished.

Christian Brückner, a convicted sex offender currently serving a sentence in Germany, allegedly told colleagues in 2014 that Madeleine was dead. According to former co-workers, Brückner became visibly agitated when the case was mentioned, shouting that it was possible to 'make a body disappear quickly' and claiming that 'pigs also eat human flesh.'

The outburst took place while he was working at a kiosk in Braunschweig, northern Germany — seven years after Madeleine vanished from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal, on 3 May 2007.

Shocking Claims Made Public in New ITV Documentary

A new documentary titled Madeleine McCann: Searching For The Prime Suspect has detailed Brückner's past behaviour and disturbing comments tied to the case. The programme includes interviews with former colleagues and people who lived with him in children's homes during the 1990s.

Journalist Rob Hyde, who has followed the suspect's story closely since 2020, reported that Brückner erupted in anger while watching a news report on Madeleine's case at work. A colleague told him that Brückner shouted 'the girl is dead', followed by the unsettling claim that 'pigs can also eat human flesh'.

This same phrase was also recalled by Lenta Johlitz, who said Brückner had previously made a similar remark during a group conversation. She described him as 'completely freaked out' during the exchange and claimed he wanted the topic dropped immediately.

Reports of a Troubled Youth and Ominous Behaviour

Further accounts have surfaced about Brückner's behaviour as a teenager and young adult, painting a picture of someone with a violent and disturbing history. One man who lived with Brückner in a children's home said his room was treated as a 'restricted zone' and contained preserving jars filled with what appeared to be dead animals.

Thomas Hurtle, who said he was 'terrorised' by Brückner as a child, recalled incidents of violence, including one where Brückner threw a bottle at him over food. He also claimed staff members at the children's home once locked themselves in their rooms out of fear after Brückner became aggressive.

Other reports describe Brückner's early criminal activity, including petty break-ins and property damage, long before he became a suspect in the McCann case.

Investigations and Suspect Status

German prosecutors confirmed in June 2020 that Brückner was under investigation for the suspected murder of Madeleine McCann. While he has not been charged in connection with the disappearance, he remains a formal suspect in the joint investigation involving British, Portuguese and German authorities.

Brückner is currently serving a sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old woman in Portugal. He is due to be released from prison shortly, though no exact date has been confirmed.

Earlier this week, officers from the Metropolitan Police said they had formally requested to interview Brückner about Madeleine's case. The suspect, however, declined the request.

Financial and Criminal Background

Brückner's life history includes periods of homelessness, drug offences, and time spent in prison for various crimes. He is believed to have been living near Praia da Luz at the time of Madeleine's disappearance and had access to a camper van linked to the investigation.

While no direct forensic evidence has tied him to the McCann case, authorities have stated there is enough circumstantial information to maintain him as a key suspect.