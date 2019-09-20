First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, was reopening the Washington Monument on Thursday when her giant pair of scissors failed to function.

The scissors suffered an epic fail and the First Lady struggled to cut the red, white and blue ribbon during the opening ceremony of the monument before the ribbon came off in her hands. She was surrounded by fourth graders from a local elementary school and officials from the Interior Department.

Melania Trump laughed off the awkward incident and waved her scissors with uncut ribbon in the air, while the children clapped for the opening of the 555-foot marble and granite monument.

After three years of renovations, the Washington Monument is open! Thank you to all who supported the project. We need to preserve all of our national treasures for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/9pHHPCO8gk — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 20, 2019

The 49-year-old later took a ceremonial first ride to the top of the historic landmark, that was closed in 2016 for restoration, including fixing its elevator and structure. The monument's observatory at the top offers the best view of the city along with the National Mall, the White House and the U.S. Capitol building.

The local students from Amidon Bowen Elementary School who were the first public visitors of the monument received a chance to interact with the FLOTUS as she spent about 15 minutes on the upper level talking to them. She greeted the kids with high fives and handshakes.

One of the excited kid, Willian P, told Melania Trump that he was never going to wash his clothes again after meeting her, while another said, "I can't wash my hands again. I just touched the first lady", reports Daily Mail.

Melania also distributed Outdoors 4 Grade Park passes to every student, which offers them free admission to the national parks, and got a group hug from children in return.

The White House is getting ready to welcome Australia for President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS' second State Visit, happening tomorrow!



A look back at the inaugural State Visit: pic.twitter.com/lClJL80csD — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 19, 2019

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and his wife are busy with preparations of their second-ever State dinner. They are hosting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for a state visit on Friday. It'll be the first state dinner White House will throw in more than a year.

There will be a pomp-filled arrival ceremony for the Australian PM on South Lawn, followed by a state dinner beneath the stars in alfresco Rose Garden, just outside the Oval Office, reports Time.