Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards has gone viral once again after a light-hearted moment during a Minnesota Timberwolves shootaround captured widespread attention on Instagram. The young star shouted 'Wardell, b*tch' before hitting a corner three, a playful nod to Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry, whose real first name is Wardell. The short clip quickly travelled across fan pages and basketball accounts, drawing laughs, reactions and plenty of debate about NBA culture.

Playful Moment Captured in Shootaround Video

The video shows Edwards taking consecutive corner three-pointers during an informal practice. On his first attempt, he jokingly yelled 'Curry' but missed the shot. As he reset for a second try, the 23-year-old grinned, called out 'Wardell, b*tch' and drained the three, prompting teammates to react off camera. The clip was posted on Instagram by Sports Center and rapidly spread across the platform, prompting thousands of comments within hours.

The moment was immediately recognised as a good-natured reference to Curry's reputation as one of the greatest shooters, if not the best, in NBA history. Fans noted that it aligned with Edwards' instinctive sense of humour and his ongoing rise as one of the league's most charismatic young stars.

Social Media Reactions Amplify the Clip

The video generated strong engagement across social platforms, with users sharing the clip on Instagram, TikTok and X. Many fans praised Edwards for his comedic timing and carefree attitude during practice. Others highlighted that the phrase was typical NBA-level banter and a sign of the friendly competitive spirit between players across the league.

Some fans used the moment to create edits and meme-style remixes, further boosting visibility. The phrase 'Wardell' itself, long embraced by fans when referencing Curry's other formal name, resurfaced across comment threads as users debated its place in basketball culture.

Edwards' Easygoing Personality On Display

For many viewers, the clip reinforced what has made Edwards a standout personality in the NBA. Known for his entertaining interviews, spontaneous remarks and approachable attitude, he has built a reputation for being one of the league's most relatable superstars.

Viral moments like this continue to solidify his influence on and off the court, contributing to the Timberwolves' rising media presence.

Edwards has, on multiple occasions, been at the centre of widely shared clips that show his humour during training sessions or pre-game routines. Supporters often credit these interactions as part of his growing global appeal and the cultural imprint he is leaving on the sport.

The Significance of the 'Wardell' Reference

While light-hearted, the reference carries a specific meaning within NBA fan circles. Curry's first name, Wardell, is seldom used in formal coverage but often appears in memes and social media commentary, particularly when celebrating his elite shooting.

Players around the league also casually invoke Curry's name when discussing precision three-point shooting, making Edwards' joking remark a familiar form of homage.

The moment highlighted how deeply Curry, who recently left Under Armour, influences players throughout the league, with younger stars like Edwards viewing him as a benchmark for shooting excellence and a figure worthy of both playful banter and respect.

Fan Discussions Tie the Clip to Timberwolves Momentum

The video also emerged at a time when the Timberwolves have been drawing increased attention for their strong form and growing confidence. Fans noted that such relaxed and humorous shootaround moments often reflect a positive team atmosphere.

Edwards and the Wolves will face the OKC next on 26 November at 6:30 PM CST in an NBA Cup game.