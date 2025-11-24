Simone Biles has revealed that her recent breast augmentation left her in what she described as 'agony,' admitting she initially panicked that the implants were too large for her frame.

The Olympic gymnastics star confirmed she underwent the procedure in June after months of speculation, offering an unusually detailed account of the surgery and recovery that left her struggling to move and fearing she had made a mistake.

Inside the Procedure: Why She Chose 310cc Implants

Biles said she opted for 310cc high-profile, extra-filled silicone implants, explaining that the decision came down to fitting what was appropriate for her body. According to her, she and her surgical team discussed both 310cc and 330cc options, but the larger size would not fit properly.

The 28-year-old athlete said she expected a smoother recovery after hearing others describe breast augmentation as manageable, but the experience soon proved far more difficult.

She added that the implants were placed under the muscle, a method known to cause more discomfort during healing, as reported by Radar Online. Given her muscular build, Biles said the procedure placed additional strain on her chest, which intensified her pain.

The Human Impact of Her Recovery

Discussing the first days after surgery, Biles explained that she struggled even with basic tasks. 'You all lied, this s--t hurts so bad,' she said, describing the severity of the discomfort.

On the first day, her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, had to lift her out of bed and help her walk to the bathroom, as she was unable to move independently.

She added that the early swelling and tightness left her alarmed about the appearance of her chest. The implants sat unusually high during the initial healing stage, which caused her to worry they were too large. 'They were up to my neck, and I did freak out and I did talk to my doctor,' she said. 'I said take them out, they need to be smaller, they look like aliens.'

Biles noted that as the swelling decreased, her chest settled into a shape she now feels comfortable with, saying they are 'perfect' after the adjustment period.

How Speculation Grew Before Confirming the Surgery

Public speculation about the gymnast's surgery began earlier this summer after she shared a video on social media performing a backflip on a trampoline.

The clip was captioned 'First flip in a year at the new house' along with cherry emojis, which many interpreted as a subtle reference to breast augmentation.

Her reappearance in public with a fuller chest prompted widespread discussion, though she did not immediately address the rumours.

The confirmation came only recently, when she spoke candidly about her decision and the reality of recovery.

Return to Public Life, Ongoing Athletic Commitments

Despite the challenging recovery period, Biles continued staying active in the weeks that followed and resumed her public schedule.

She had a standout performance at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, winning gold in the team, all-around and vault competitions, reaffirming her status as the most decorated gymnast in history.

In August, she appeared at the Ready25 conference in Australia, where she addressed questions about whether she would compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Asked directly about her future Olympic plans, she replied, 'Never say never.'

Biles has also been seen regularly attending Chicago Bears games, supporting her husband throughout the NFL season.