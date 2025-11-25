Justine Lindsay, who made history in 2022 as the NFL's first openly transgender cheerleader, has spoken out about her departure from the Carolina Panthers, alleging she was dropped from the squad because of her gender identity.

'I Was Cut Because I'm Trans'

Lindsay candidly addressed the situation during a livestream, stating plainly: 'I was cut because I'm trans,' she stated, rejecting performance-based explanations for the decision.

The cheerleader admitted she was shocked and disappointed when she was let go at the end of her third season, a decision that seemed to come without warning. Despite her frustration, she told viewers in the same Instagram Live with Gaye Magazine that she still hopes to rejoin the squad someday.

'I don't wanna hear nobody saying "She didn't wanna come back,"' Lindsay said. 'Why the hell would I not wanna come back to an organisation that I have been a part of for three years?'

While her comment suggests she holds no ill will toward the Panthers cheer squad, she emphasised that being removed felt like a personal blow—especially to the transgender youth who have looked up to her.

Lindsay's Historic Time With the TopCats

The 33-year-old cheerleader and podcaster first joined the TopCats in 2022. Her addition to the group made her the first openly transgender cheerleader in the National Football League. When she was accepted, she publicly celebrated her extraordinary feat through a post on IG. She highlighted the fact that she is the first-ever 'transgender female' on the squad's roster.

Throughout her time with the team, she never hid who she was and was open and proud of her gender identity. Using her platform, she highlighted the importance of visibility, especially for young people who may feel afraid to live authentically.

At the time of her hiring, the TopCats' director had also defended the decision, noting that team selections were based strictly on talent and skill rather than identity politics. However, the landscape of professional cheerleading is competitive, with veterans often required to re-audition annually to keep their spots.

Questions Surrounding Her Departure

While her acceptance to the team drew attention, her departure proved just as contentious. When Lindsay left the cheer squad in August 2025, it sparked a wave of questions. Many believe she did not step away by choice, while critics pushed back against her claim that she was cut solely because she is transgender.

In discussing her claims, she suggested that the decision may have been influenced by shifts within the organisation, including a new coach coupled with broader political factors following former President Donald Trump's re-election.

Despite the controversies, Lindsay still expressed gratitude toward the Panthers, describing them as a team she 'loved them' and appreciated everything that they have done for her.

Speaking Up for Transgender Representation

Even after leaving the TopCats, Lindsay is still dedicated to promoting visibility and support for the transgender community. She plans to stay active in pageantry and community programmes to help transgender youth and raise more awareness.

Lindsay also shared that she is working on a documentary about her life and experiences. Her goal is to inspire others and show the challenges transgender people face, especially in professional sports. She believes her story represents the larger fight for inclusion and visibility, and she hopes it encourages more supportive and welcoming spaces in high-profile fields.