Brock Lesnar has gone viral for his scathing comments directed at younger WWE talent just as he gears up for a major showdown at Survivor Series: WarGames 2025. In an older clip, Lesnar's blunt critique of how the new generation approaches the business has got WWE fans talking. With the looming WarGames match at Survivor Series, his words feel particularly pointed, given that his team includes rising stars such as Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Survivor Series 2025: Brock Lesnar in WarGames

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2025, taking place on 29 November at Petco Park, Brock Lesnar will lead a powerhouse team in a men's WarGames match. His squad comprises Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul, with Paul Heyman by his side.This clash pits them against the team of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso), making it one of the most stacked encounters in recent WWE history.

The match is specifically compelling because Lesnar is fighting alongside, rather than against, some of WWE's younger stars. Breakker and Reed, both seen as the next generation, bring raw talent and present themselves a lot like Lesnar used to in his younger days. Moreover, their team-up with Lesnar under Heyman's leadership provides a fascinating storyline contrast: Lesnar, the veteran beast and a lightning rod for criticism challenging legends on one side, while mentoring emerging talent on the other.

As Survivor Series draws nearer, Lesnar's looming presence and his brutal honesty in interviews have multiplied the stakes. His criticism of younger wrestlers isn't just idle grumbling; it is backed up in the ring, where he expects more than high spots and acrobatics. According to his past words, he wants substance, storytelling, and financial sense. It seems he's putting his own words on the line.

What Brock Lesnar Said About Current WWE Stars

Lesnar's comments, first aired on The Pat McAfee Show, have gone viral on social media again. He did not mince his words when comparing the current locker room to the era when he broke in. Back then, he says, icons like The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin carried the business on their shoulders. Now, as he walks through the halls, he sees young wrestlers focused solely on big moves rather than building real characters.

During the interview, he laid down a challenge: 'Someone needs to step up ... figure out how to put asses in seats ... not worry about your next high spot.' Furthermore, to Lesnar, too many younger stars believe that repeatedly performing a flashy move will define success. He strongly disagrees. 'That's not the business,' he argues. 'There's a good guy and a bad guy ... it's about storylines.'

Moreover, Lesnar also gave his views on work ethic. In another interview with Newsday, he expressed frustration that many of today's young wrestlers lack 'the grassroots, hard work ... the ethic' that once drove him. He observed that modern talent often expects instant gratification, thanks to technology, and misses the grit required to build a legacy.

Furthermore, he advises them to 'have a backbone ... do something different if they want to become successful.' According to Lesnar, wanting to rely solely on a strong move set is not enough. The business demands passion, character work, and genuine storytelling. Otherwise, he warns, youngsters may end up stuck in mid-card purgatory, or confined to the independent scene or the internet wrestling.

Lesnar doubles down on his high standards when discussing excuses. He faults younger wrestlers for being too comfortable, saying they can always come up with a justification for why they are not succeeding: 'that's easy to do,' he said. And his solution for this? He says, 'Get off your lazy ass ... go do something with yourself ... instead of taking your handout check.'

This message is very important especially now, with Lesnar preparing to fight alongside the very generation he criticises even if the comments are a couple of years old. His advice is harsh, but in his mind it seems that it is necessary not just for the future of WWE, but for those who truly want to be more than just another wrestler. While not saying anything directly at them, perhaps Lesnar sees something in Breakker or Reed, and believes this upcoming WarGames match is the perfect crucible for proving his point or for Breakker and Reed to prove him wrong.