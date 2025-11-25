A viral claim suggesting that Angel Reese declared WNBA players were 'tougher than Michael Jordan' spread rapidly across social media this week, triggering a flurry of reactions across X, TikTok and Reddit.

The statement, which compared Jordan's famous 'flu game' with WNBA players battling menstrual cramps, gained traction within hours. The post ignited intense debate among basketball fans and added fuel to an already active conversation about women's sports.

Fact-Checking Confirms the Quote Was Fabricated

No verified interview, press conference footage or authenticated social media post from Reese contains the alleged statement. The quote did not appear in any reputable news outlet, and sports commentators who track athlete statements noted that the line was likely created by anonymous meme pages.

Misinformation watchdog accounts on X flagged the post soon after it began circulating, pointing out the lack of an original source. Reese has not publicly addressed the viral quote, but the absence of any substantiating material confirms that the claim did not originate from her.

Debunked Quote Still Fuels NBA and WNBA Comparisons

Although false, the quote intensified discussions surrounding comparisons between the NBA and WNBA. Fans clashed on social media over perceived differences in physicality, endurance and public recognition.

Supporters of the WNBA argued that the viral post highlighted ongoing biases against female athletes. 'Finally, she is right this time,' said one user.

Critics, on the other hand, used the fabricated quote to reignite debates about the leagues' competitiveness. 'I find this extremely disrespectful to Jordan, the League, and all the players from that era who understand the NBA at that time,' one user commented.

The controversy grew not because of its authenticity, but because it tapped into long-standing arguments about respect, visibility and media coverage in women's basketball.

Social Media Amplifies the Hoax

The pace of the viral spread underscored how quickly misinformation can escalate within sports communities. Hashtags linked to Reese, Jordan and the WNBA trended across X, with thousands of users commenting before the quote was debunked.

TikTok creators produced reaction videos contrasting Jordan's 'flu game' with discussions of menstrual pain, contributing further visibility to the false claim.

On Reddit, large discussion threads analysed how easily the public accepted the statement and questioned why fabricated quotes about female athletes often gain such traction.

Angel Reese's Rising Profile Makes Her a Frequent Target

Reese's rapid ascent in the WNBA has placed her at the centre of many online conversations, making her a recurring target for misattributed or fabricated quotes.

As one of the league's most visible young stars, her comments often generate immediate discussion, which can encourage troll accounts to create false statements that appear credible at first glance.

Other high-profile athletes in both the NBA and WNBA have been subjected to similar hoaxes, including Brittney Griner, who was recently targeted by a fake Instagram quote that circulated widely before being debunked, reflecting a broader pattern within sports fandoms.

Addressing Misinformation in Athlete Coverage

Sports analysts warn that fabricated quotes can distort public understanding of an athlete's views and influence broader discussions around their career. They note that misinformation in sports continues to rise due to the speed of online sharing and the appeal of sensational content.

Teams and leagues have increasingly encouraged fans to verify claims through official channels, including authenticated social media accounts and press releases.