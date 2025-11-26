A high school football coach in Virginia who vanished days before his undefeated team's playoff game is now the subject of a massive manhunt after authorities obtained 10 warrants accusing him of possessing child pornography and using a computer to solicit a minor.

Travis L. Turner, 46, head coach of the Union High School Bears in Wise County, was first discovered missing on Thursday, 20 November, when Virginia State Police special agents attempted to visit his Appalachia home as part of an early-stage investigation.

Officers were not going to arrest him, police said, but planned to speak with him about allegations they had not yet publicly disclosed.

As agents were travelling to the residence, they were informed that Turner was no longer at the location. He has not been seen since.

On Monday, 24 November, investigators secured five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

Turner is now considered a fugitive, and state police have widened their search across Wise County and the surrounding areas. Authorities have deployed drones, K9 units, and specialised search-and-rescue teams in an increasingly urgent attempt to find the missing coach.

The Virginia State Police said in a public advisory posted on Facebook: 'VSP's main priority is locating Turner safely; he is now considered a fugitive.' They are urging anyone with information to contact the agency's Division 4 office, adding that tips can be made anonymously.

Team Wins Without Coach as Community Reels

Before his disappearance, Turner was preparing his undefeated Union High School Bears for a major playoff game. The team played without him last weekend—and won—advancing to the regional finals, just two wins away from a possible state championship run.

The school district confirmed Turner had already been placed on administrative leave, though officials have not disclosed when or why that leave began. He is also listed as a physical education teacher at the school.

Wise County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said the district is 'aware that law enforcement has filed charges against a staff member who has been on administrative leave' and confirmed that the individual 'is not permitted on school property or to have contact with students.'

The district has declined to comment further, citing the ongoing investigation.

Turner's football duties have been temporarily handed over to defensive coordinator Jason Edwards, who coached the team to victory last weekend. Players reportedly refused to comment after the win, but senior running back Keith Chandler told WCYB: 'We talked in the huddle and said: "Listen boys, we're going to have to handle adversity here."'

Who Is Travis Turner?

Turner is a well-known figure in southwest Virginia sports circles. He grew up in Appalachia and played quarterback at Appalachia High School between 1994 and 1997, where he was coached by his father, Tom Turner, a Virginia High School League Hall of Famer inducted in 2005.

Following his standout high school career, Turner entered Virginia Tech's 1998 recruiting class alongside future NFL quarterback Michael Vick, according to online records cited by the Bristol Herald Courier. He later played football at Eastern Kentucky University and the University of Virginia-Wise.

Before joining Union High School, Turner briefly served as head football coach at Powell Valley High School, which later merged into Union High School during a countywide consolidation of schools in 2011.

Family Releases Statement Through Lawyer

Turner's family has not commented directly on the allegations but issued a brief statement through their attorney, Adrian Collins, which was shared with CNN.

'We remain prayerful for his safe return and for everyone affected by the circumstances surrounding his disappearance,' the statement read. 'Any allegations should be addressed through the proper legal process, not through speculation or rumour.'

The family has asked for privacy as the search continues.

Authorities Ask Public for Help

Turner's disappearance has rattled the community of Appalachia, a town of fewer than 2,000 residents. Police say locating the coach is now the top priority.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Virginia State Police Division 4 at 276-484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.