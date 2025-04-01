Billionaire Elon Musk has once again found himself at the centre of internet buzz—this time, not for something he did, but for a music video dedicated to him by one of his superfans.

Titled We Thank You, Elon, the video features Alessandra Basher, a self-described stay-at-home mum, singing on the back of a Tesla Cybertruck. The lyrics, widely branded as 'cringe,' have sparked both amusement and controversy. While some see it as a heartfelt tribute, others question whether it's satire—or even a bold attempt to catch the Tesla CEO's attention.

A Wild Tribute on the Back of a Cybertruck

Basher, who has just over 6,500 followers on X (formerly Twitter), uploaded the music video on 24 March as a show of support for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. In the video, she dresses herself up in a 'Dogefather' t-shirt with Musk's face and a cowboy hat. Basher sings into a microphone while riding in the back of a Cybertruck. The song has several lyrics that praise Musk's ventures, such as SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink, while also referencing his political role during the Trump administration.

Titled 'We Thank You, Elon', the song lines include: 'SpaceX flies, Tesla self-drives, Starlink beams with laser dreams,' and 'he's got a master plan for our lives.' Basher, in one of her lyrics, credits Musk with 'eliminating woke pain' and even making 'kids to keep mankind alive.' However, in a bizarre twist, she also sings, 'One more kid, one more brand, launching rockets with just one hand.'

While many were shocked to hear such an unusual tribute, the video has since gone viral and is now even picked up by Spotify and is available for streaming.

Internet Reaction to the Video

The video, no matter how bizarre it sounds, is surely eye-catching. However, since going viral, it has faced a flood of ridicule from various corners of the internet. Some viewers labelled it the 'most cringe thing on the internet right now.' One user remarked on X, 'There's cringe, and then there's this.'

Another set of social media users questioned whether Basher through this video is expressing her wish to be Elon's 'next baby mama.' A Bluesky user took a humorous jibe on the video saying, 'Brace yourselves. Many Bothans died to bring us this leaked audition video from a woman hoping to bear Elon's 53rd child.'

On the other hand, Basher's tribute found support within the Musk community. One user responded, 'Alessandra, you are a star. That is fantastically good. Superbly done. On point and uplifting. Terrific!'

Basher reacted to all the baby comments by saying 'I'm not trying to have a baby with Elon.' She added, 'I'm just having fun creating and performing a song to say thanks for what he did and is doing for this country and the world. I had to do this because all the nonsense hate he is getting.' However, she has now deleted this response from her X account.

Is It Satire or Sincerity?

Initially, many social media users questioned the intent of the video, asking whether it was satire or a sincere tribute. Some pointed out lines like 'launching rockets with just one hand' as a potential parody of Musk's public persona. However, after observing Basher's responses and reactions, it seems like it is a straightforward, over-the-top tribute.

While Basher may have received some backlash on her video, it has certainly succeeded in getting people's attention online. Whether it's an earnest thank-you or an overly elaborate satire, the reaction is gold and hard to ignore. However, Elon Musk has yet to respond to his superfan's video.