A woman from Cwmaman,Wales slipped and fell on the pavement outside her home. Donna Gilby had to wait more than six hours for an ambulance to come for her. With a fractured foot, Donna was left out in the freezing cold. Hours after being admitted to the hospital, Donna passed away due to cardiac arrest.

The 47-year-old woman had left her South Wales home just past eight in the morning on December 18. Gilby had left her home because she had an appointment with her doctor. While on her way, she slipped and fell down on the pavement.

The mother of an 11-year-old girl was left in pain, unable to get up. It was later discovered that Gilby had fractured her foot and was unable to get up by herself. Her neighbours saw her lying face down on the cold pavement. Since Gilby was unable to move in pain, they decided to call 999 and inform her family.

Gilby's father, Gareth Gilby, who lived nearby, reached the spot where his daughter had collapsed. Gareth reported that he called 999 and was told by the emergency responder that they would dispatch an ambulance "as soon as possible." Gareth claims that even though he told the emergency services that Gilby was slipping in and out of consciousness, they were told to wait.

After nearly an hour, the worried family called 999 again. This time, they were told that they were unsure of how soon they could reach Gilby due to a large number of emergency calls. The woman who had a history of cardiac problems had to wait till around 2 in the afternoon, more than six hours, for an ambulance to come.

Gilby was finally taken to Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr Tydfil. The Sun reported that Gilby had an irregular heartbeat and had previously suffered two minor strokes. Waiting in the freezing cold and passing in and out of consciousness took a toll on the ailing woman's body. In the early hours of December 19, Gilby suffered a fatal heart attack. Doctors were unable to revive her.

Welsh Ambulance Service Chief Executive Jason Killens extended his condolence and apologies towards Gilby's family. He urged the family to get in touch with the organisation to help investigate her death.