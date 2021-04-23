Norwich City have decided to stay true to their word and allow in-demand defender Max Aarons to leave the club this summer after putting off suitors with their high valuation of the player last summer.

The England U21 international attracted attention from the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona, AC Milan and Roma last summer, but they were all put off by Norwich City's hefty demands and looked elsewhere for a solution.

Moreover, the Canaries were keen to retain all their top stars to give themselves the best chance of getting back to the Premier League after having been relegated at the end of last season. Aarons has helped them achieve their goal and will now be given a chance to move to a club competing higher up in the league or elsewhere in Europe.

According to talkSPORT, West Ham United have entered the race for the in-demand right back but will face competition from London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have long been admirers of the Englishman.

Despite getting the blessing to seek new pastures, Aarons will not come cheap. Norwich are expected to demand at least £30 million to allow the right-back to leave the club and in the current climate, there is unlikely to be too many clubs that will front the cash.

Everton is thought to be another club that is monitoring the situation but they are unlikely to win the race with the report claiming that Aarons is keen on remaining in the south of England making West Ham and Spurs the ideal destinations.

David Moyes will have a decision to make when it comes to the right side of his defence because Vladimir Coufal, who joined the club in October last year, has had an impressive campaign at right-back. The Czech international has made 28 appearances thus, far contributing five assists and has a contract until the summer of 2023 with an option to extend for two more years.

Spurs, on the other hand, could do with some stability at right-back with both Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty failing to impress and hold down a regular spot this season. Another club that could enter the fray is Arsenal, who are potentially looking to offload Hector Bellerin, which will see Cedric Soares as the only recognised right-back in the team.