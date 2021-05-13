West Ham United manager David Moyes is reportedly planning further raids on Manchester United this summer after successfully turning around Jesse Lingard's form after signing him on loan from the Red Devils in January.

The England international had fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and was struggling for game time under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He was keen to escape his situation and play regularly to keep his hopes alive of making the Three Lions squad for the European Championships this summer.

Lingard has been a revelation since moving to the Olympic Stadium and has played a key role in sustaining West Ham's push for a place in the Champions League. The midfielder has scored nine goals in his 13 appearances in the league for the Hammers while assisting a further four.

According to Football London, Moyes is keen to return to United in the summer and offer a similar escape route to two other players, but on a more permanent basis this time around. Nemanja Matic and Phil Jones have found game time difficult to come by in Manchester and the West Ham boss is ready to try and tempt them to London.

Matic has fared better than Jones having made 18 appearances in the league which included captaining the side in his most recent outing against Leicester City on Tuesday. The Serbian, however, has started just 11 games and will be keen to play more regularly.

Jones, on the other hand, has failed to make a single appearance for United this campaign, which should surely suggest a move away in the summer. The defender has represented England at the World Cup and was a Premier League winner under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2012.

Both Matic and Jones have two years remaining on their current deals. The report claims that both players could be available for a combined £20 million, which could prove a shrewd piece of business for the Hammers.