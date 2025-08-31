Europeans are turning to an unlikely figure for salvation — US President Donald Trump.

Across social media, users have urged Trump to 'make England a US state' as frustration mounts over what critics call the chaos brought by far-left governments.

For many, the plea is not satire but desperation. Once-secure nations are now grappling with migrant crime, collapsing public order and political leaders accused of turning a blind eye.

Rape offences 'soar by 438%'

Official figures show reported rape offences in Britain have surged by 438% since 2013, according to Home Office data.

Critics argue the rise coincides with mass migration policies, particularly those linked to Angela Merkel's 'Refugees Welcome' stance. 'What began as compassion has become suicidal empathy,' one campaigner told MailOnline.

Europeans are now calling on Donald Trump to make England a US state to save them from their far left government pic.twitter.com/k6QLUD3IpU — Based Bandita (@MissVega8888) August 30, 2025

Germans cry 'Send them home'

Germany is also feeling the strain. Demonstrators have taken to the streets chanting 'Send them home', furious at governments they claim care more about migrants than locals.

Meanwhile, British taxpayers working 40-hour weeks complain they are losing almost half their wages to fund hotel housing for new arrivals.

'We are paying for people who refuse to integrate and who mock our traditions,' said one resident in Birmingham, according to The Telegraph.

Pubs closed and families afraid

The impact is being felt in everyday life. Locals say beloved pubs, parks and community hubs are shutting down after repeated unrest. Families claim daughters are at risk of sexual assault, while parents who try to intervene can find themselves facing charges.

'You are punished for protecting your own,' one father from Leeds said, as reported by The Guardian.

Governments insist hate-speech laws are necessary to protect minorities, but critics brand them a gagging order on ordinary people.

Identity crisis across Europe

The backlash has sparked an unusual alliance. Welsh, Scots, Irish, French and even American commentators have united online to express solidarity with Britain.

Even Elon Musk has joined in the criticism, reposting on his X account a message from user @alicesmith that read: 'You see them as mass illegal immigrants who strain and drain the system. The Labour Party sees them as mass potential voters to game and tame the system.'

History will call this:



“The Rape of Europe” https://t.co/0wzm3hM1Z2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2025

'Do the English get to have an England? Do the Scots get to keep their lochs? Does the emerald isle belong to the Irish?' read another widely shared post. Commentators say the questions are no longer rhetorical but existential.

'What happened to Europe?'

Europe now faces a defining question: do its nations still belong to their people, or to a political project that ignores them?

That Britons are calling on Donald Trump, an American outsider, to 'rescue them' says it all, observers note. Whether or not he ever steps foot in Downing Street, the very fact his name is being invoked is, according to one analyst, 'the loudest answer yet to the question: what happened to Europe?'

My entire timeline is just people declaring for England.



Welshmen, Scotsmen, Irishman, Frenchmen, Americans...just people from everywhere. All declaring their support for the English patriots in our time of need.



All the old adversaries are with us as we are with them because… — Carl Benjamin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Sargon_of_Akkad) August 29, 2025

Germans are now DEMANDING for migrants to be deported..



“Send them home”.. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z2hUqWxj22 — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 30, 2025

