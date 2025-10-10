On 5 July 2025, The Telegraph exposed NikkahGram, a UK-registered Muslim matchmaking platform brazenly advertising virgin brides under 35 as 'ideal first wives' while promoting polygamous unions of up to four spouses. The expose triggered widespread outrage, drawing attention to the platform's controversial practices and its clash with British values.

Founded in 2022, this online faith-based service targets men seeking 'shy, untouched' partners, requiring users to swear by Allah on their virginity claims. The site's operations have sparked fears of potential exploitation, coercion and domestic abuse.

As backlash mounts over its misogynistic videos advising men to 'strike' disobedient wives, the platform's practices raise questions about online safety and cultural integration.

NikkahGram's Operations: Virginity Pledges and Polygamy Promotion

NikkahGram, operational since 2023, functions as a subscription-based service via Telegram and Instagram, connecting Muslims through public profile databases. It hosts hundreds of entries from over 80 global backgrounds.

Women under 35 access it free, pledging they remain 'untouched'—no prior relationships, touches, or intercourse. Men pay tiered fees from £24.99 monthly for basic pay-as-you-go matches to £499.99 lifetime VIP access for elite coaching. The site promotes polygyny as 'Sunnah,' encouraging men to seek second, third, or fourth wives without UK civil registration, despite polygamy being a criminal offence in Britain.

Profiles include 'essential marriage Hadiths' and prerequisites, with contacts routed through guardians. The site claims 100 per cent halal compliance but warns outcomes lie 'in Allah's hands.' Its Instagram boasts over 7,000 followers and 520 posts, including pitches for overseas marriages to escape 'feminism.'

Misogynistic Content and Staff Controversies Fuel Outrage

NikkahGram's videos, posted in late June 2025, advise husbands on handling 'arrogant' wives: 'First advise them... then forsake them in bed... finally strike them lightly, not with a baseball bat... This is gradual.'

A Muslim fitness influencer falsely claimed that non-virgin women risk cancer due to DNA adaptation, an assertion that lacks medical backing. Associate coach Dr Asif Munaf, a suspended doctor for anti-Semitic remarks after 7 October 2023, appears in clips discussing polygyny for divorced men.

Critics decry this as a 'wake-up call' for abuse, accusing it of an 'extreme ideology' that targets vulnerable women and insecure men. On X, @Telegraph posted on 5 July 2025: 'Exposed: The British website advertising virgin Muslim brides. NikkahGram... describes itself as an Islamic solution for men seeking "a shy, untouched spouse" or wishing to take a second, third or fourth wife.'.

Legal Scrutiny and Calls for Action Under UK's Online Safety Act

A government spokesperson condemned the site on 8 July 2025, citing the Online Safety Act's requirement for platforms to remove illegal content like inciting violence or coercion. NikkahGram insists it operates 'within UK law,' offering 'voluntary' introductions and denying any endorsement of abuse.

Shadow Justice Secretary Robert Jenrick called the site 'vile,' accusing it of promoting domestic abuse and exposing failures in integration policy. Baroness Gohir of Muslim Women's Network UK labelled it 'deeply troubling,' urging stronger safeguards for women.

As of October 2025, NikkahGram remains active, despite mounting criticism. Experts warn of broader 'Muslim manosphere' influences that blend self-help with misogyny. The platform's anonymity and religious framing make it harder to regulate, raising concerns about exploitation in faith-based online spaces.