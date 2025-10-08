A 19-year-old Scottish footballer has been jailed after raping a woman who had invited him into her home simply to charge his phone. The young woman, described in court as a 'Good Samaritan', offered kindness to a stranger — and was instead met with violence.

Niall Geany was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison at the High Court in Glasgow after being found guilty of rape. The attack took place on 3 March 2024 in Edinburgh, after Geany and the victim met during a night out. The court heard that the woman had shared a taxi with Geany after leaving a bar. When they arrived near her home, he said his phone had died and asked if he could come inside to charge it. She agreed.

Once inside, prosecutors said Geany made unwanted advances, which the woman clearly rejected. Despite repeatedly telling him 'no', he persisted. When she tried to push him away, he forced himself on her. She was later found distressed, and medical evidence confirmed physical injuries consistent with her account.

During police interviews, Geany admitted that the woman told him to 'stop' but insisted the act had been consensual — a claim rejected by the jury. Judge Alistair Watson told him during sentencing, 'She allowed you into her home and placed trust in you that night. You abused that trust in the most serious way. You clearly committed the crime of rape.'

According to STV News, the court was told that the victim has suffered 'severe psychological and emotional trauma' as a result of the assault. The judge also recognized Geany's youth and the impact of imprisonment on his future but said a custodial sentence was unavoidable given the gravity of the crime. 'You are still young, and you have potential', Watson said, 'but the consequences of what you did are lifelong for your victim'.

Geany, a promising player who had briefly played for Spartans FC in the Scottish lower leagues, will begin his sentence in a young offenders' institution before being transferred to prison. He will also be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and is banned from contacting the victim under a non-harassment order.

The case has drawn widespread attention across the UK, both for its shocking details and the breach of trust at its core. What began as a simple act of kindness — letting someone charge their phone — ended in violation and lifelong harm. Advocacy groups have pointed to the case as a sobering reminder of how often women are endangered in their own homes, even when acting compassionately.

Niall Geany, 19, raped the woman after she invited him in to charge his phone on March 3, 2024.



3 years 9 months: What an appallingly low sentence.



The Bear. No matter what. https://t.co/lrtgHRtRXM — Aisha Ali-Khan (@aak1880) October 7, 2025

The case stands against Scotland's ongoing struggle to deliver justice in rape cases, where conviction rates remain the lowest of any major crime. In 2022–23, official figures show that while 2,529 rapes and attempted rapes were recorded by police, only 372 cases reached court. Of those that went to trial, 48% resulted in a conviction — the lowest conviction rate for any crime type in Scotland. This figure applies only to cases that make it through police investigation and prosecution, meaning that the vast majority of recorded rapes never reach a courtroom at all.

By comparison, the overall conviction rate for all crimes in Scotland stood at 88% in the previous year. High attrition rates remain one of the justice system's most serious challenges, with many survivors describing the process as retraumatizing and losing faith long before their case proceeds to trial. Advocates also point to Scotland's controversial 'Not Proven' verdict, which allows juries to acquit without declaring innocence or guilt, as a major barrier to accountability and a unique feature of Scots law now facing increasing calls for abolition.

The sentencing not only brings closure to one of Scotland's most disturbing recent sexual assault cases — but also reignites national conversations about consent, vulnerability, and how easily ordinary decency can be exploited.