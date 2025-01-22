Reality TV star Natalie DiDonato, best known for her appearance on the fifth season of Mob Wives, has been reported missing after failing to board two flights home to Florida. A missing persons report was filed in Las Vegas on 21 January 2025, sparking concerns among her family, friends, and fans.

DiDonato, who rose to fame on the VH1 reality series in 2014, has not been heard from since a FaceTime call with her mother earlier this month, during which she appeared nervous and distressed.

Unsettling Events Leading Up to the Disappearance

DiDonato, 44, was last seen during a visit to Philadelphia. She was scheduled to return home to Florida on 5 January but did not board her flight. Days later, she reportedly contacted a friend, Ben, from Las Vegas, requesting help to return home. According to Ben, she sounded distressed and asked him to arrange a flight. He booked her a ticket, but she failed to board this second flight as well.

Four days before the missing persons report was filed, DiDonato's mother, Denise Fuoco, managed to connect with her daughter via FaceTime. Fuoco later described the call as brief and troubling, noting that Natalie appeared "nervous" and cut the conversation short, claiming she had somewhere urgent to be. Since that call, Fuoco's attempts to reach her daughter through two different phone numbers have been unsuccessful.

Family and Friends Voice Concern

Fuoco, heartbroken and "sick with worry," has been vocal about her daughter's recent behaviour. She stated that Natalie had seemed "distant" over the past month, though the reasons remain unclear. "She wasn't herself lately," Fuoco revealed, adding that she does not know what could have prompted her daughter's disappearance.

Ben, who appears to have been the last person to communicate with DiDonato, filed the missing persons report in Las Vegas. He told investigators that DiDonato had contacted him via WhatsApp, requesting financial help to purchase a flight. Despite his efforts, she never made it to the airport.

A Life Under the Spotlight

DiDonato's disappearance has cast a spotlight on her life, which has been a mix of glamour, family connections to organised crime, and charitable efforts. She is the cousin of Frank "Frankie Flowers" D'Alfonso, a mobster murdered in 1985. Despite her controversial family ties, DiDonato carved her own path, earning a degree in real estate from Temple University and building a career as a luxury realtor.

In addition to her work in real estate, she is known for her charitable organisation, Nat D Gives Back, which focuses on supporting underprivileged communities.

Her most recent Instagram post, shared in December 2024, reflected on her milestone 44th birthday. In the caption, she celebrated her accomplishments, including achieving a personal weight-loss goal, and expressed gratitude for her life, saying, "Getting older is a blessing. Can't believe I made it this far."

A Troubled Past for Mob Wives Cast Members

DiDonato's disappearance is the latest in a string of controversies involving former Mob Wives stars. The show, which aired from 2011 to 2016, was known for its drama both on and off screen.

Fellow cast member Ramona Rizzo's fiancé, Joseph "Joe Boy" Sclafani, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for cocaine distribution in 2013. Additionally, Drita D'Avanzo and her husband Lee faced drug-dealing allegations, and Lee was later sentenced to over five years in prison for firearm possession.

An Ongoing Investigation

As law enforcement in both Philadelphia and Las Vegas continue their investigation, the case remains shrouded in mystery. Friends, family, and fans are left anxiously awaiting updates on DiDonato's whereabouts. Fellow Mob Wives star Drita D'Avanzo expressed her concern, stating, "Missing two flights and now being reported missing is extremely concerning. I hope she's found safe."

For now, DiDonato's family and supporters are holding onto hope as authorities work tirelessly to uncover the truth behind her disappearance.