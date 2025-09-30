McDonald's has announced the nationwide comeback of its Monopoly promotion on 6 October 2025, marking its first run in the US in almost a decade.

The fast-food giant confirmed the game will run until early November, blending traditional peel-off stickers with new digital features. Yet the relaunch stirs up memories of the notorious McDonald's Monopoly scandal, a fraud that cost the company millions and led to FBI arrests.

McDonald's Monopoly Officially Returns

The fast food chain giant confirmed that customers can start playing the McDonald's Monopoly game on 6 October and run until 2 November for bonus plays, with prize redemption closing on 23 November.

McDonald's said the game will combine physical stickers on select menu items with digital stickers in the app. Alyssa Buetikofer, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, said fans had long requested the game's return and would now see it with 'a modern, digital spin.'

What is the McDonald's Monopoly Scandal?

According to CNN, the scandal began in 1989 when Jerome Jacobson, a security officer at Simon Marketing, stole winning game pieces. For more than a decade, he and his accomplices distributed them to friends and contacts.

In 2001, an FBI investigation exposed the scheme after a tip revealed several winners were related. Jacobson, known as 'Uncle Jerry', sold winning tickets for large sums of cash. Reports stated that more than $24 million (£17.86 million) in prizes was fraudulently claimed.

The fraud tarnished the reputation of the McDonald's Monopoly promotion, though McDonald's itself was not involved in the scheme. The scandal was later explored in the 2020 HBO documentary 'McMillions'.

How McDonald's Monopoly Works

Customers must register for the game through the McDonald's app and join the rewards programme. Those who pre-registered between 29 September and 5 October received 500 bonus points.

Eligible menu items, such as Egg McMuffins, Quarter Pounders, large fries, and McCafe drinks, carry stickers. Customers peel off the stickers and either scan them into the app or play directly with digital stickers when ordering through the app.

Each piece offers a chance to collect properties or win instant prizes. Players also gain entries for bonus plays until 2 November.

What's New With McDonald's Monopoly

This year's edition drops the traditional paper game board. Instead, the app manages all collections and progress.

This digital-first approach strengthens McDonald's loyalty programme, which already makes up a quarter of US sales. Chief Executive Chris Kempczinski said the move reflects the company's focus on linking promotions with digital growth.

What McDonald's Customers Can Win

Prizes include a $1 million (£740,000) cash reward paid over 20 years, a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited, and 1 million American Airlines AAdvantage miles. Other rewards include a $50,000 (£37,190.75) Monopoly GO! vacation package, a $10,000 (£7,438.15) Lowe's shopping spree, and Coca-Cola experiences worth up to $43,000 (£31,981.47).

Instant food prizes such as burgers, biscuits, and snack wraps are also part of the promotion.

Brian Baker, Senior Vice President of Board Games at Hasbro, said the partnership captures the spirit of Monopoly. He noted that fans had been eager for its return and could now enjoy 'unforgettable excitement' once more.

The game runs until early November, with prize redemptions closing later that month.

A Return Without Controversy?

As the promotion relaunches, McDonald's hopes nostalgia and digital innovation will outweigh memories of its chequered past. Whether fans embrace the game's comeback with enthusiasm — or recall the scandal that nearly sank it — will soon be revealed.