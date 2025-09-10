Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack are selling their £1 million (approximately $1.25 million) Cheshire home after a turbulent six months marked by work pressures, time apart, and public speculation about their marriage.

The decision follows a wave of headlines, triggered by images of Olivia partying in Ibiza with close friend and co-host Pete Wicks during a KISS FM work event in Ibiza. Pete was pictured with his hand on Olivia's thigh, sparking immediate online debate and fan concern over the state of her marriage.

Olivia later admitted she understood why Bradley might have felt upset, but dismissed any claims of serious misconduct. She said the atmosphere during the trip was friendly and professional, and that the public reaction had been exaggerated.

'The House Is Going on the Market'

Olivia confirmed that she and Bradley are putting their Cheshire mansion up for sale due to practical challenges in their schedules. The couple have rarely spent time there over the past year, with Olivia's filming commitments keeping her in London and Bradley's football career based in Kent.

The pair bought the property in 2020, and fans were given a tour of it during her TV series Olivia Meets Her Match. However, in July, the home was targeted in a failed burglary attempt while Olivia was away, adding further reasons to move.

Acknowledging the Strain

Speaking candidly, Olivia revealed that her workload has made it difficult to maintain a healthy balance between her personal and professional life. She admitted that she often returns home exhausted after long days on set, leaving little time or energy to connect with Bradley.

The couple have now agreed to take steps to prioritise each other, including setting aside time without their phones and committing to quality time together, even if it's something as simple as a walk with their dogs.

Tackling Public Scrutiny

While Olivia is no stranger to controversy, she says she has no intention of changing her lifestyle or personality to avoid public criticism. She stated clearly that if she had anything to announce about her relationship, she would do so herself.

Olivia and Bradley, who married in 2023, have acknowledged that their relationship has been under pressure. Olivia admitted they have both made mistakes but stressed that the key now is to move forward together and figure out what works for them.

She confirmed they're not considering divorce and that current changes, including the sale of their home, are part of a plan to refocus on each other. Olivia also said their new approach includes fewer distractions, better communication, and trying to spend more time in the same place.

Final Word: No Break-Up Confirmed

Despite public speculation, there has been no confirmation of a separation between Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack. The couple are navigating a demanding period, both professionally and personally, but appear committed to resolving issues privately.

Their upcoming move and decision to focus on time together away from devices suggest that efforts are being made to preserve their relationship. Olivia, known for her openness, has stated clearly that if anything changes, she will speak for herself.