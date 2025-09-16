Ariana Grande, 32, had fans and media buzzing after her acceptance speech for Best Pop at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on 7 September. Grande took home three Moon People, including Video of the Year and Best Long Form Video, for her track 'Brighter Days Ahead.'

In her speech, she thanked a wide array of people, from her dad, Edward Butera, who appeared in her music video for the first time, to director Christian Breslauer, the production team, and songwriters.

Most notably, Grande added a shout-out to her therapist and gay people, prompting intense online discussion. She said, 'I love you,' emphasising the importance of support systems in her life, but the moment also brought focus on her well-being, with fans asking: Is Ariana okay?

Mental Health Challenges And Body Image Pressures

Grande's gratitude toward her therapist reflects a history of mental health struggles. Over the past decade, she has openly discussed trauma, anxiety, and PTSD stemming from events like the Manchester concert bombing in 2017 and the death of her ex-partner, Mac Miller, in 2018.

She told WTF with Marc Maron, 'You need a therapist to be seeing several times a week because to be an artist, you are a vulnerable person with your heart on your sleeve.' Grande's experiences demonstrate how public scrutiny and personal tragedies can amplify mental health challenges for celebrities.

Ariana has also addressed pressures related to her appearance. During her 'Wicked' press tour, viral posts on social media repeatedly commented on her weight, prompting her to speak out. Grande explained that the public often compares her current body to unhealthy past versions, intensifying stress and scrutiny. She emphasised that 'healthy can look different' for everyone and urged fans to be gentle with themselves and others regarding appearance.

The Significance of Thanking Gay People

Grande's shout-out to gay people is more than a casual nod to her fanbase. For years, LGBTQ+ fans have provided her with strong emotional support, particularly during her most challenging moments. By recognising them on a global stage, Grande highlighted how community and solidarity can mitigate the pressures of fame and promote mental well-being.

Furthermore, the response to Grande's speech has been overwhelmingly positive. Fans praised her openness, applauding her willingness to publicly acknowledge therapy and mental health care.

Experts note that celebrity transparency can normalise therapy and mental health support, encouraging fans to prioritise their own psychological well-being.

What Is Ariana Suffering From?

When it comes to Ariana Grande's current health, the singer has not publicly disclosed any specific diagnoses or ongoing conditions. Her shout-out to her therapist during the VMAs appears to stem from genuine gratitude for consistent mental health support rather than a response to any particular medical issue.

Over the years, Grande has faced speculation about her appearance, including allegations of using Ozempic, largely due to her noticeably slimmer frame compared to her past selves. In her own words, this represents her healthy version, reflecting personal choices and natural changes rather than external interventions.

Beyond physical scrutiny, Ariana has been candid about the emotional toll of her divorce, describing how the end of her marriage has affected her personal well-being. Combined with the pressures of stardom, these experiences underscore why mental health care remains a vital part of her life.

The VMAs acknowledgment, then, is less about illness and more about valuing the tools and people that help her navigate life under the public eye.