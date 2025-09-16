Ariana Grande fans in the UK were left furious after Ticketmaster UK crashed during the presale for her Eternal Sunshine tour, with long queues, error messages and site outages reported just as tickets dropped. Users said they logged in early only to be kicked out, stuck in frozen queues, or prevented from completing purchases. Many complained that seats appeared sold out almost instantly, fueling suspicion that resellers had scooped them up first.

Social media lit up with complaints. On Reddit, many accused Ticketmaster of favoring bots and creating artificial scarcity. One user wrote, 'All of us just lost the Ticketmaster war', while others criticized 'insane' prices and the heart-breaking realization that genuine fans were locked out. Screenshots shared on X showed error codes and countdown timers that never moved, amplifying frustration across fan communities.

Ticketmaster UK has crashed during the presale for Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine tour. pic.twitter.com/DCEqBqQrzi — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 16, 2025

Here I am, waiting in Ariana Grande queue. No movements for the last 20 minutes. Thanks ticketmaster, you did it againpic.twitter.com/uysLLxPHz6 — G O N R R I (@__BarriGon) September 16, 2025

how i look waiting in the ticketmaster queue that’s been stuck for like 15 mins now pic.twitter.com/WbNhHDyV6i — Eve (@eternalgeo) September 16, 2025

Gotta love Ticketmaster being the worst as always. Ariana Grande ticket queue has been frozen for over 10 minutes now… what am I supposed to do fr ?? Sit and pray? pic.twitter.com/HdACMJHGBj — amy ♡ (@unofficial_amy) September 16, 2025

The way my ticketmaster queue for Ariana grande tickets has not moved down in 10 minutes… has it crashed? pic.twitter.com/XS6uyCESRy — Harvey 𐚁☼ (@harveyjbarber) September 16, 2025

The crash has left fans fearing for the main sale later this week, with many warning of even higher resale prices and a repeat of the presale meltdown. For Grande's most devoted supporters, the ticket chaos has overshadowed excitement for her first world tour in more than five years, turning what should have been a celebratory moment into yet another Ticketmaster controversy.