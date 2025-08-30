FBI Director Kash Patel's 26-year-old girlfriend, country singer Alexis Wilkins, has filed a $5 million (£3.7 million) defamation lawsuit in federal court in Austin, Texas, after a podcaster alleged she was an Israeli spy.

The suit, lodged earlier this week, targets Kyle Seraphin, a former FBI agent who accused her of being a Mossad operative involved in a honeypot scheme to manipulate Patel.

Who is Alexis Wilkins?

Wilkins is an American-born country singer and political commentator with ties to conservative media organisations such as PragerU. Raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and parts of Europe, she later relocated to Nashville to pursue her music career.

Alongside her work as a performer, Wilkins has become known for speaking at conservative student events and supporting veteran-focused causes.

The singer has described herself as a patriotic Christian and has been vocal about her American roots. Her public image has been shaped both by her artistic career and appearances in conservative commentary circles.

Allegations from Kyle Seraphin

Kyle Seraphin, once an FBI counterterrorism agent and now a podcaster, made the remarks on his show, The Kyle Seraphin Show, on 22 August 2025. Without naming Wilkins directly, he suggested Patel's partner was a Mossad 'honeypot' who used her relationship to influence the FBI chief.

The lawsuit argues that although Wilkins was not explicitly identified, listeners and viewers familiar with her relationship to Patel could easily determine she was the subject of Seraphin's claims.

The filing also notes that Seraphin had previously met Wilkins at a conservative event, which the complaint says undermines any claim that his remarks were not directed at her.

The Defamation Lawsuit

Wilkins's legal team has accused Seraphin of knowingly spreading falsehoods to boost his online following and monetise his platforms. The $5 million claim states that Seraphin acted with actual malice and caused significant harm to Wilkins's professional reputation.

The lawsuit further argues that Seraphin's background as a former FBI agent lent undue credibility to his statements, making the allegations more damaging. Her attorneys state that members of the public were likely to view the claims as factual rather than speculative.

Wilkins's Response

In public and legal statements, Wilkins has categorically denied the allegations. She stressed that she is not Jewish, has never visited Israel, and has never been employed by any intelligence service.

Her attorneys described the accusations as 'vile and ridiculous', emphasising that the false claims have had a negative impact on her music career and credibility as a political commentator.

The lawsuit adds that Seraphin's statements have amplified conspiracy theories already circulating online, compounding the damage to her reputation.

Conspiracy Theories and Background

Wilkins has faced persistent rumours in the past, including unfounded online claims linking her to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. She previously described such conspiracy theories as disheartening and harmful, rejecting them as entirely false.

The current lawsuit represents the most significant step she has taken in challenging misinformation spread about her. It underscores her attempt to push back against the narrative that her personal life and career are tied to foreign intelligence operations.

Broader Significance

The case raises wider concerns about misinformation in digital media, particularly when advanced by individuals with a background in law enforcement or intelligence. Legal experts suggest the lawsuit could test the boundaries of defamation law involving public figures and highlight the growing influence of podcasts and alternative media outlets on public perception.