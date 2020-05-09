Ariana Grande made her relationship public with her new boyfriend Dalton Gomez on Friday. The pair appeared in the "Stuck With U" music video that is a collaboration between Justin Bieber and Grande. They are social distancing together at the singer's home.

The couple has been keeping their relationship out of the spotlight. However, in the new video that released on Friday, Ariana Grande, 26, and Dalton Gomez are seen dancing and looking at each other lovingly. The duo is seen dancing in the bedroom of the singer's home.

This is Grande's first public romance since she ended her engagement to Pete Davidson, in 2018. A source told People she was "single for more than a year." Gomez is believed to be the mystery man Grande was spotted kissing in a California bar in February. TMZ reported on the outing and was the first to confirm Gomez as the singer's boyfriend.

Who is Grande's new man? Gomez is not from the entertainment industry, but works asa real estate agent. The Southern California native works as the buyer's agent for the luxury real estate company Aaron Kirkman Group in Los Angeles. He closes high-profile deals with A-list clients.

The duo is reportedly believed to be dating since January this year. A source told People in March that Grande and Gomez were dating for about two months.

"They have been hanging out for a couple of months. Ariana doesn't want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton," the insider said.

A second insider told People the two are currently quarantining together at the singer's Los Angeles home. "Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self-distancing and has been with the same group of people for days. One of the people she is with right now is Dalton," the source said.

Meanwhile, Bieber and Grande's new music video includes clips of fans and celebrities practicing social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak.