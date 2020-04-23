Lady Gaga has released the tracklist of her new album "Chromatica," while revealing the names of some A-listers that have collaborated with her for the album.

Lady Gaga's highly anticipated sixth studio album titled "Chromatica" features some of the most renowned musicians, including legendary singer Elton John, pop-star Ariana Grande, as well as K-pop girl band Blackpink.

The Grammy-winner took to her social media accounts on Wednesday, to reveal the official tracklist of her new album, which comprises 16 tracks.

Gaga has collaborated with Grande for "Rain On Me," with Elton John for "Sine From Above," and with Blackpink bandmates Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa for "Sour Candy." The other 13 tracks on the album are "Chromatica I, Alice, Stupid Love, Free Woman, Fun Tonight, Chromatica II, 911, Plastic Doll, Enigma, Replay, Chromatica III, 1000 Doves, and Babylon."

The revelation came just hours after screenshots of the album pre-order page got leaked on Target's website, which showed the later-confirmed tracklist along with three bonus tracks, made up of two remixes and one additional song, reports Billboard.

The 34-year-old, who was earlier scheduled to release the album on April 10, has not yet confirmed the new release date. "I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base ... we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times," the "Shallow" singer said in a statement at the time.

The singer, who has been doing charity and raising funds for coronavirus relief efforts, noted she doesn't feel it right to release the album amidst a pandemic.

"I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn't feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during this global pandemic. Instead, I prefer that we spend this time focusing on finding solutions," Gaga said.

The pop-star collaborated with Global Citizen earlier this month to gather funds for coronavirus relief efforts and has raised over $127.9 million till now. She also donated 20 percent of the profits from her beauty brand HAUS made from one week's sales to local food banks last month. The singer has also collaborated with the World Health Organization and Global Citizen on a special programme "One World: Together at Home" to celebrate and support healthcare workers.