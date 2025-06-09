Brittany Renner has never been far from headlines, and her latest reveal is no exception. The influencer, fitness model and Basketball Wives star confirmed over the weekend that her whirlwind marriage to rapper Kevin Gates has ended after just 52 days. However, what's equally caught the public's attention is her spiritual transformation.

So, who exactly is Brittany Renner and did her short-lived marriage to Gates lead her to embrace Islam?

A Brief Marriage That Made Waves

Renner, 33, spoke candidly during an interview with Los Angeles radio station REAL 92.3 LA, which aired on Saturday, June 7. She revealed that she and Gates were married on April 6 and filed for divorce on May 28.

'We got married April 6 and divorced May 28,' she said plainly, adding that despite the brevity of the marriage, she harboured no regrets. 'I followed my heart and that's what more than most people can say,' she added. 'I gave 100 per cent.'

At one point, she had spoken glowingly about Gates. Just last month, she told PEOPLE: 'All I can say is that I'm with the person I quite literally dreamed of... He's just the most beautiful person inside and out that I've ever met.'

Still, by early June, the relationship was over, but Renner insists she is at peace. 'I don't feel like it's a sucky situation because what is meant to be is always going to be,' she said.

From Fitness Fame to the Small Screen

Born on February 26 1992, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Brittany Renner's rise to fame began on social media. Her Instagram handle, @bundleofbrittany, became a go-to space for fitness enthusiasts, fashion lovers and those drawn to her unfiltered personality.

Her early days included stints as a caregiver and Zumba instructor before building a fitness empire online. Today, she boasts over 4.7 million followers on Instagram, alongside a YouTube channel and her sportswear brand, Rebel by Brittany Renner.

Renner also ventured into television, appearing in series such as American Soul and The Haves and the Have Nots. She also released a memoir, Judge This Cover, in 2018, which drew both praise and criticism for its blunt honesty about her personal life.

A Surprising Conversion to Islam

Perhaps the most unexpected chapter in Renner's journey was her spiritual shift. In January 2025, she publicly announced that she had embraced Islam, a decision she says was long in the making.

'Allah put Islam on my heart five, six years ago. But I was not ready to accept it,' she told PEOPLE. 'So it took five, six years and once I got the call to take my Shahada, I just listened.'

The Shahada, or declaration of faith, is a foundational belief in Islam. Renner says taking this step changed everything: 'I felt like if I had not taken my Shahada, I was gonna go down a really dark road.'

Her comments made headlines, particularly in light of her high-profile relationships and her often provocative online persona. Yet, Renner insists the change has brought clarity. 'So Islam has made my life better in every single category,' she said. 'Like my husband says, the closer you get to God, the more you get. And literally in every category of my life.'

Did Kevin Gates Influence Her Faith?

Since the time Renner announced her conversion to Islam, many fans speculated that her relationship with rapper Kevin Gates influenced her decision. However, Renner hasn't confirmed any direct link.

The source of these speculations was the fact that Gates himself is a practising Muslim and has long spoken about his faith and spiritual practices alongside his then-wife, Dreka Gates.

What's clear, however, is that Renner sees her journey as deeply personal. 'First of all, Allahu Akbar,' she wrote on Instagram back in January. Now that I no longer need [validation or male attention], I am developing a new relationship with just social media itself.'

Meanwhile, with her marriage behind her and a new faith guiding her, Renner appears focused on personal growth and authenticity. 'All is well,' she said in her radio interview. 'There's no stone left unturned and there's no regret.'