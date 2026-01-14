YouTuber and comedian Charleston White took the internet by storm after rumours surfaced that he had been shot three times and was in critical condition in Texas. Here's everything about Charleston White and the truth behind the viral social media claims, as the YouTuber fires back and shuts down the rumours.

Charleston White is a 48-year-old American comedian, motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and controversial social media personality, born on 17 May 1977 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Who is Charleston White?

White is best known for his blunt, often provocative commentary on Black culture, crime, politics, relationships, and hip-hop.

Furthermore, he has openly spoken about his troubled youth, including gang involvement and a murder case at the age of 14, which led to time in juvenile detention. He has also shared personal hardships, such as losing an eye during childhood.

As an adult, White says he turned his life around by founding Helping Young People Excel (HYPE) Youth Outreach, an organisation dedicated to steering at-risk youth away from violence.

He later built a large online following through viral rants, interviews, and podcasts such as Game Related, Not Gang Related, and frequent media appearances.

Was Charleston White Shot and in Critical Condition?

On Tuesday, 13 January, rumours that Charleston White had been shot three times and was in critical condition in Texas spread rapidly, taking over X, with some even claiming the YouTuber had died.

Popular Influencer “Charleston White” is reportedly in critical condition after being shot 3x this morning in Texas … 🤦🏽‍♂️😢



Pray for Charleston 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YejuC2M60x — Tommy (@TommyGoBraazy) January 13, 2026

The speculation originated from X user Tommy (@TommyGoBraazy), who claimed that the 48-year-old comedian had been shot. In the post, they wrote: 'Popular influencer Charleston White is reportedly in critical condition after being shot three times this morning in Texas,' and asked followers to pray for White along with the picture of the comedian.

The post quickly gained traction, now racking up 2.9 million views. However, no statements have been issued by police, hospitals, or emergency services in Texas to support the claim that White was shot or is in critical condition.

Charleston White Responds to Viral Claims

Moments after the rumour went viral, White hopped on live to quickly shut down the speculations—insisting that the story was entirely false.

On the X broadcast, captioned, 'I heard I got shot,' White can be seen in a car smoking, alive, and didn't even have a scratch.

I heard I got shot https://t.co/NR0WXj68RU — OfficialCharlestonWhite (@CharlestonWhi15) January 13, 2026

White said that he felt he needed to let people know that he is alive and well and noted that he didn't understand where the rumour came from in the first place.

He said during the broadcast, 'Someone said I got shot in Ft. Worth, I don't even live in Ft. Worth,' he added, 'I stay in Miami.'

His statement was quickly shared by many, countering the narrative that he was harmed in a shootout in Texas.

Meanwhile, comments on his post were flooded with relief that White was okay and alive.

Charleston White's Manager Debunks Rumours

At the height of the rumours, rapper Nikeboy Zeke confirmed through White's manager and friend, Angel Tx, that White is alive and well in Miami, as shown in a message exchanged between the two.

Charleston White manager and best friend say he alive and ok and In Miami pic.twitter.com/aAOffwL20E — Official Nikeboy Zeke (@NikeboyZeke107) January 13, 2026

Angel explicitly denied the reports, noting that the comedian had been live just 58 minutes earlier. For a moment, she expressed doubt, saying, 'I don't think that's true. I pray not — I'm sure someone would have called me.'

She later fully debunked the claim, adding, 'No, it's not true. He hasn't been in Texas in almost a week.'

The screenshot quickly circulated, offering a secondary source to help debunk the claim beyond White's own statements.

White's incident is a reminder of how quickly rumours can spread online—and how easy it is to fall for them.

While social media can amplify shocking claims, it's crucial to stay vigilant and verify facts before sharing, as not everyone can respond as quickly and boldly as White to debunk false reports.