The sky over Phoenix darkened ominously on Monday afternoon, heralding the arrival of a severe thunderstorm that swept through the Valley. Following a weekend of already wet weather, this new wave of storms brought fierce winds and heavy rain, leaving a significant mark on the city.

In its wake, thousands of residents found themselves without power, grappling with the storm's immediate and disruptive impact. Utility providers APS and SRP began reporting a substantial number of outages, plunging homes and businesses into darkness as the storm raged.

An Official Warning Is Issued

The situation escalated at about 1 p.m., when storm activity began to intensify across the Valley. The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Maricopa County and Pinal County, which was set to last until 1:30 p.m. MST. The alert pinpointed the storm's location and trajectory with precision.

At 12:48 p.m. MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chandler Fashion Centre Mall, moving north at a brisk 35 mph. Meteorologists warned residents of punishing winds that could reach as high as 60 mph. Officials also advised the public to be cautious of hail, which was predicted to be as large as one inch in diameter.

Widespread Damage and Disruption

The storm's powerful winds quickly left a trail of damage across multiple communities. In Tempe, a large tree was found toppled over near the area of Rural and Guadalupe roads, a stark visual of the storm's force. Similarly, Chandler police reported that a fallen tree had completely blocked off the area of Chandler Boulevard and 54th Street.

The storm activity prompted several road closures, causing further disruption for residents. Scottsdale police announced that Roosevelt Street would be closed between Miller Road and 78th Street due to hazardous conditions. As heavy rainfall hit the Tempe and Scottsdale areas, Arizona State University police strongly warned residents not to attempt driving through any standing water.

Flash Flood Alerts Across the Valley

As the storm system moved through, the National Weather Service issued flash flood warnings for the areas of Mesa, Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and Chandler. The Maricopa County Flood Control District echoed these concerns, specifically warning residents in Scottsdale and north Phoenix of potential runoff from the incoming storms.

The flash flood warning was also extended to other locations, including Picacho, Picacho Peak State Park, Pinal Airpark, and Red Rock. Areas particularly affected by the severe thunderstorm warning included Eloy, Picacho, and Picacho Peak State Park, where the storm's impact was felt most acutely.

