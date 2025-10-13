A tranquil Monday afternoon in the Hamptons was abruptly interrupted by the jarring sound of a collision, leaving actor Alec Baldwin and his brother, Stephen, standing beside the wreckage of their vehicle after it smashed into a tree.

The Scene of the Crash

Exclusive pictures obtained by Page Six reveal the immediate and severe aftermath of the incident. The bonnet of the actor's white Range Rover is shown significantly crumpled, smashed against the unyielding trunk of a large tree.

Both Alec Baldwin, 67, and his brother, Stephen, were present at the scene of the crash.

Despite the dramatic state of the vehicle, initial reports suggest that neither of the brothers appeared to be injured following the collision.

A Sombre Alec Baldwin

In the wake of the accident, the elder Baldwin was seen speaking calmly with a police officer who had arrived on the scene.

Dressed in a grey polo shirt and trousers, he stood by his damaged vehicle while making a call on his mobile phone.

At one point, the father of eight was photographed with his hands in his pockets, his expression described as somber as he surveyed the situation.

Alec Baldwin's white Range Rover appeared significantly damaged by a large tree after crashing his car in the Hamptons. 🎥: Instar pic.twitter.com/VkG93UlMUR — Page Six (@PageSix) October 13, 2025

Hamptons Film Festival Duties

The incident occurred while Baldwin was in the area for the prestigious Hamptons International Film Festival. The festival, which began on 5 October, had just concluded its closing night on Sunday, 13 October.

Baldwin holds a significant role with the event, serving as a co-chair on the Board Executive Committee, cementing his deep ties to the local film community.

His active participation was confirmed by an inside source. 'He has been out there all week, he attended films and moderated panels', the source told Page Six.

Just days prior, on Saturday, Baldwin had been in a different city altogether. He shared a video of himself enjoying a meal in Buffalo, New York, where he was attending the Buffalo Film Festival.

Interestingly, he appeared to be wearing a shirt very similar to the one he was photographed in at the scene of the crash on Monday.

Unanswered Questions

While the images paint a clear picture of the crash's result, the cause remains a mystery. It is currently unclear what led the Range Rover to veer off the road and into the tree.

As of now, official details are scarce. Representatives for Baldwin and the East Hampton Police Department did not immediately return Page Six's request for comment on the matter, leaving the circumstances of the crash undisclosed.

For the latest on this developing story and more breaking celebrity news, stay tuned to IB Times UK.