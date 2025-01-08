A tragic scene unfolded at The Gurkha Buffet Restaurant in Blackpool, Lancashire, where the body of 47-year-old Sabrina Marlynn Lyttle was discovered in the accessible toilet. Her daughter, Jade Casey, 27, shared the devastating news, revealing that Sabrina had gone unnoticed for three days.

Sabrina's mother, Christine, 68, and Jade are struggling to understand why she entered the toilet and how her presence remained unnoticed for so long. Jade expressed heartbreak over the thought of her mother lying there while diners and staff carried on as normal, calling it an unimaginable sorrow.

Three Days Undiscovered

'The police have told us that customers were complaining that they couldn't get into the toilet, but they assumed something had happened with the lock,' Jade said. 'They then opened up the disabled toilet and found her on the Saturday morning.'

'I'm angry because she could have been found sooner; they should have done the usual toilet checks. It's heartbreaking because we know she was left in the cold, on her own. I know she was dead but it's the fact she was there while people were eating and drinking,' she added.

CCTV Footage Reveals Timeline

Jade continued: 'We don't know the cause of death yet, but there's part of us that thought she might have been struggling and needed help and then could have been saved.' Jade revealed that CCTV footage captured her mother, Sabrina, entering the restaurant in Blackpool on 28th November of last year and subsequently entering the accessible toilet.

While the family remains uncertain about why Sabrina chose to enter the restaurant, police investigations have ruled out the presence of drugs at the scene. ''There weren't any drugs at the scene, and CCTV footage showed her entering the building on Thursday,' Jade said.

'We think she broke into the disabled toilet - we think she picked the lock to get in so she didn't have to ask for a key. We aren't sure of the circumstances of why she went in; it could have been to get warm because she had been released from prison the day before. We really aren't sure, but there weren't any drugs at the scene,' she noted.

A Family's Agony

Jade, of Fleetwood, Lancs, remembered her mother, Sabrina, as a 'really nice person' who was 'funny and kind.' She said: 'She suffered with addiction and she was in and out of homelessness for the last 25 years but she was a really nice person. She was funny and she was kind.'

A Lancashire Police spokesperson stated they were notified of a sudden death at an address on Waterloo Road in Blackpool on Saturday, 30th November, shortly after 1 p.m., according to a report by Manchester Evening News.

'Officers attended and sadly the body of a woman in her 40s was found dead inside the address. Our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.'