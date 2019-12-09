Juice WRLD, a US rapper who shot to fame after posting his songs to music streaming platforms in 2015, died on Sunday shortly after suffering a seizure at Chicago's Midway Airport. The Chicago rapper celebrated his 21st birthday last week on December 2 and had dubbed it one of his best birthdays.

ONE OF THE BEST BDAYS ND IT STILL AINT OVER — . (@JuiceWorlddd) December 3, 2019

The rapper, best known for his 2018 hit "Lucid Dreams," was pronounced dead at 3:14 am, confirmed a statement from the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. The cause of the death has not been revealed yet, though an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.

According to Variety, Juice WRLD (real name Jarad A. Higgins), experienced a seizure while walking through the airport. His record label, Interscope Geffen A&M Records, released a statement following news of Juice's death. The statement read: "Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time. He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being, and an artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else."

"To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice's family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world," the statement added.

The rapper signed to Interscope Records in early 2018 and soon released his debut album "Goodbye & Good Riddance." He released his second album "Death Race For Love" in spring this year, and also toured Europe with Nicki Minaj on a co-headlining bill.

The lyrics of his songs often spoke about themes of depression, death and substance abuse. In an unfortunate coincidence, after the death of singer XXXTentacion and Lil Peep, who died at the ages of 20 and 21 in 2018 and 2017 respectively, Juice had released a tribute called "Too Soon." The lyrics of his rap "Legends" read: "What's the 27 club?/We ain't making it past 21."

Fellow rappers and singers took to social media to express their grief at the passing away of Juice. British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, who collaborated with Juice WRLD on her 2019 single "Hate Me", wrote on Twitter: "I can't believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."