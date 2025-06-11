A shocking act of violence has ended the lives of popular YouTuber Finny Da Legend and his wife Bubbly during a livestream on the Las Vegas Strip, leaving a trail of questions about motive and accountability. The incident, captured on a viral video, has stunned the online community and raised concerns about the risks of social media conflicts spiraling out of control.

On the evening of 8 June 2025, around 10:40 pm, the glitzy backdrop of the Bellagio fountains became the site of a deadly shooting. Finny Da Legend and Bubbly were streaming live to their followers, relaxing and chatting amid the iconic Las Vegas scenery. Without warning, a man, later identified as Manuel Ruiz, opened fire, ending their lives instantly. The footage, which has since spread widely across social media platforms, shows the moment the gunman fires multiple rounds at the couple.

Insane video on the Vegas Strip. YouTuber murders another YouTuber and his wife after a long running internet beef. This is why it’s best not to partake in internet drama imo. https://t.co/ZAjQOQk2Js — BeatinTheBookie.com®️ (@BeatinTheBookie) June 9, 2025

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) officers, nearby at the time, responded swiftly after hearing the gunfire. They arrived to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds and declared them dead at the scene. In a statement issued via X (formerly Twitter), authorities confirmed the incident and indicated that the investigation was ongoing. The department also announced that the suspect had turned himself in the following day.

The Man Behind the Gun

Manuel Ruiz, 41, was swiftly identified as the shooter. Known online as SinCity-MannyWise, Ruiz was a well-known figure in the Vegas streaming scene, often broadcasting from casinos and local events. His content was characterised by unfiltered, confrontational videos, and he had cultivated a dedicated following through provocative streams and outspoken commentary.

According to police, Ruiz had a prior conflict with the victims, which appears to have escalated into violence. It is believed that Ruiz and Finny Da Legend, along with Bubbly, knew each other, and their dispute was rooted in social media disagreements. The police say this was an isolated incident, but the motives are still under investigation.

Ruiz walked into a Henderson police station on 9 June 2025 and surrendered himself. He faces two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, and he is now held at the Clark County Detention Center. The case has drawn intense media attention, not least because of the nature of the online feud that allegedly led to the shooting.

🚨Suspect Arrested 🚨



Please click below for more information on the arrest of Manuel Ruiz in connection to a double homicide that occurred on June 8, 2025, on the Las Vegas Boulevard. pic.twitter.com/cDMZMzPjIZ — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 9, 2025

A Social Media Feud Turns Deadly

What is known about the background between the shooter and victims? Ruiz, who gained fame as SinCity-MannyWise, often streamed from the Vegas Strip, drew criticism for his aggressive style and frequent confrontations. In a livestream shortly before the shooting, Ruiz was heard saying he was 'out here searching for my baby,' suggesting he was seeking the victims following an online dispute. This remark, along with a video showing him firing gunshots close to a bystander's face, has cemented the link between the social media argument and the deadly violence.

The footage of the shooting, which was initially part of a livestream, has circulated widely on social media, sparking outrage and concern over the safety of content creators and their followers.

YouTube Responds and the Aftermath

In the wake of the tragedy, YouTube swiftly removed SinCity-MannyWise's channel, Sin City Family, citing violations of community guidelines. The platform's action underscores the increasing pressure on social media outlets to regulate content and prevent harmful behaviour.

Meanwhile, Finny Da Legend's channel remains online, with fans mourning the loss of a beloved figure known for his positive presence and playful humour. Bubbly, his wife, was cherished by followers for her warmth and lively personality, often featured in her husband's videos. Her death has not only robbed the streaming community of a bright personality but also underscored the tragic consequences that can stem from online disputes.