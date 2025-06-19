David Corenswet, the 31-year-old actor cast as Superman in James Gunn's upcoming film, is not just stepping into a role that has defined generations.

He also shares a surprising familial connection to Edward Packard, the creator of the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' books, who turned out to be his grandfather.

Who is David Corenswet?

Corenswet is a relatively new name in Hollywood, yet he's already making waves. Born in Philadelphia on 8 July 1993, he trained at the prestigious Juilliard School, graduating in 2016 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Drama. He's about 6ft 4in tall, with striking blue eyes and a commanding presence that caught the attention of the film industry.

His early career saw him performing on stage in professional theatre productions, including roles in Arthur Miller's All My Sons and Shakespeare's Macbeth during his childhood. He made his screen debut in 2018 with the political thriller Affairs of State, and since then, has appeared in TV series such as Ryan Murphy's 'The Politician' alongside Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Platt, as well as 'House of Cards', and 'Hollywood'.

Corenswet's portrayal of River in The Politician drew praise for its depth and emotional range. His ambition to play Superman was publicly expressed back in 2019, when he told Entertainment Weekly that though he appreciated Henry Cavill's gritty take on the character, he hoped for a bright, optimistic version of the hero. That wish has now come true, as he prepares to bring Clark Kent to life on the big screen in 2025.

His background and early work suggest a quiet determination and a talent that's been honed over years of stage and screen experience. Despite his limited leading roles so far, Corenswet's audition for Superman must have been exceptional to win over James Gunn and his team, especially given the long casting process and high-profile competition.

The Connection to Edward Packard

What makes Corenswet's story even more intriguing is his family history. His maternal grandfather was Edward Packard, the creator of the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' series. First published in the late 1970s, these books revolutionised reading by allowing readers to make choices that determined the story's outcome.

Packard's innovation changed the way stories were told and read, making him a significant figure in children's literature. His work embodied themes of agency and decision-making, echoing a sense of adventure and independence. This creative legacy is now indirectly linked to Corenswet, who is about to become a major figure in superhero storytelling.

Corenswet's family background reflects a blend of legal and literary influences. His parents, both lawyers, raised him in an environment that valued education and creativity. His grandfather's success with the 'Choose Your Own Adventure' books is a point of pride for the actor, and it adds an interesting layer to his journey into the superhero universe.

What's Next for David Corenswet?

As the first live-action film in the DCU (DC Universe), Superman will be hitting screens in July 2025. Though not much is known about Corenswet's upcoming projects outside of it, as the second reboot of the Superman film franchise, Corenswet has very large boots to fill. Already, fans and supporters have been expressing their support for his role and are looking forward to seeing him on the big screen.