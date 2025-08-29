KEY POINTS Prince Harry is expected to meet King Charles in September during his UK visit for the WellChild Awards.

Analysts say this may be Harry's best chance to repair ties before other royal and political commitments take over.

Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to reunite with King Charles for the first time in nearly two years, fuelling speculation that a reconciliation within the royal family may finally be on the horizon. According to the Mirror, the Duke of Sussex, 40, will travel to the UK in early September for the annual WellChild Awards and plans to meet his father, 76, during his stay.

This anticipated meeting would mark their first in-person conversation in 20 months, a gap that reflects just how fractured relations have become since Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals in 2020.

A 'Careful' Step Toward Reconciliation

Royal insiders have suggested that the discussions are intended to be low-key rather than dramatic. One source told the Mirror that there is 'determination on both sides to make this happen' but stressed it will not be a public spectacle. Instead, the meeting will be a 'simple face-to-face conversation' prioritising 'privacy and dignity'.

While there are no illusions that wider family tensions will vanish overnight, insiders describe this as a first step. 'For the first time in a long time, there's a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach', one source added.

William's Refusal

But while Charles appears willing to extend an olive branch, Prince William has reportedly dismissed Harry's invitation 'out of hand'. The Prince of Wales, 42, is said to remain deeply wary of his brother, especially following the fallout from Harry's memoir Spare and his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries.

Royal experts believe William's reluctance is rooted in what one described as 'a persistent lack of trust'. Any private conversations, they fear, could later resurface in interviews, books or television projects. This makes William's stance a significant obstacle in any broader reconciliation.

Charles' Illness Adds Urgency

The backdrop to this meeting is King Charles' ongoing battle with cancer, which was disclosed earlier this year. Palace sources have quietly acknowledged that his illness has heightened his desire to see his younger son again and, perhaps, to reconnect with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, whom he has not seen since June 2022.

The monarch's absence from their lives is said to weigh heavily on him. A source close to the family noted that Charles feels 'sorrow' over missing out on their formative years. For Harry, this may present a moment of reflection about what further estrangement could mean in the long term.

A Rift Years in the Making

The road to this point has been paved with very public ruptures. From Harry and Meghan's 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview — where they accused unnamed royals of making racist remarks and failing to support Meghan during her mental health struggles — to the couple's bombshell Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare, the damage has been considerable.

In Spare, Harry accused his brother of physically attacking him during a row about Meghan and described Charles as emotionally distant. Such revelations strained already tense family ties and left reconciliation seeming out of reach.

Yet in May this year, Harry suggested he remained open to healing. Speaking to the BBC, he said: 'I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore, life is precious'.

Meghan's Absence

Notably, Meghan Markle will not be joining Harry on this September trip. She has not returned to the UK since September 2022, when the couple attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Instead, she will remain in California with their two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4.

Observers are divided over whether her absence makes reconciliation easier or harder. Some argue that Charles and Harry might find it simpler to speak candidly without Meghan present, while others believe it risks reinforcing perceptions that she is still unwelcome within royal circles.

What's at Stake

The timing of the meeting adds further complexity. Charles is set to host President Donald Trump at Windsor Castle on 17 September during his state visit. Palace aides are reportedly anxious about how Harry's private talks with his father might intersect with this high-profile diplomatic occasion.

Still, royal analysts say this may be Harry's best chance to reset relations. As one BBC commentator put it, 'This could be the last opportunity before events — both personal and political — take over the King's calendar and push reconciliation further out of reach'.