Peter Mandelson, the UK's ambassador to the US, has found himself back in the headlines over a controversial birthday note to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The note, part of a 50th birthday photo book compiled for Epstein by Ghislaine Maxwell, included a photograph of Mandelson grinning in a bathrobe and describing Epstein as his 'best pal.'

Speaking to The Sun, Mandelson acknowledged the messages were 'embarrassing to see and to read' and expressed regret for his prolonged association with Epstein. At the same time, questions about Mandelson's personal life have emerged, with his sexuality once again a topic of public discussion.

Mandelson and Epstein: A Controversial Friendship

The latest revelations show Mandelson's ties to Epstein stretching back years, including emails offering advice and support during the financier's legal troubles. In one widely discussed note from a 2003 birthday book compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, Mandelson described Epstein as his 'best pal' and referenced entertaining some of his 'interesting' friends.

Peter Mandelson, now Starmer's Ambassador to the USA, with Jeffrey Epstein.

I was sacked as Ambassador for opposing torture and illegal rendition.

The worlid of power is a dark place indeed. pic.twitter.com/PJG4Byfh21 — Craig Murray (@CraigMurrayOrg) September 9, 2025

In retrospect, Mandelson is now calling these messages embarrassing and admitted he regrets maintaining the friendship for 'far longer than I should have done.' However, another notable thing that he said about their amicable ties is something which ties to his sexual identity.

'Perhaps because I am a gay man, I may have been blinded to Epstein's criminal behaviour,' Mandelson added to that conversation.

Peter Mandelson admits to continuing relationships Epstein after he was convicted - how on earth can he stay on as ambassador? pic.twitter.com/vgZcJjn6fL — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) September 10, 2025

While there is no suggestion that Mandelson had knowledge of Epstein's crimes, the public and media scrutiny have intensified, especially given his role as Britain's ambassador in Washington and a key figure in UK-US relations.

A Personal Yet Public Love Life

While Mandelson has long been private about his sexuality, he married his long-term partner, Reinaldo Avila da Silva, in 2023, after 27 years together. The ceremony, held at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, was attended by notable guests including former Prime Minister Tony Blair, Kate Garraway, and her husband Derek Draper.

While writing for The Times, Mandelson reflected on how marriage brought him 'emotional comfort and strength' and discussed the challenges of living openly as a gay man in a high-profile political environment. He recounted how his sexuality had been 'weaponised' by political rivals and media, including an infamous 1987 News of the World front-page story that labelled him 'Labour's gay campaign chief.'

The couple met in 1996 through mutual friends, with da Silva, now 51, studying Japanese at SOAS, University of London. Mandelson described the public declaration of his love through marriage as a 'glorious failure' of his attempts to maintain privacy, a decision he clearly relishes.

A Political Career in the Spotlight

Mandelson's career spans five decades at the heart of Labour politics. The grandson of former Labour Home and Foreign Secretary Herbert Morrison, he was introduced to politics at a young age, later becoming a key architect of Tony Blair's New Labour project.

Known as the 'Prince of Darkness,' Mandelson has held numerous high-profile roles, including Secretary of State for Trade and Industry, European Commissioner for Trade, and now ambassador to the US.

“I have confidence in [Peter Mandelson].” — Keir Starmer pic.twitter.com/KyqEqrzCPi — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) September 10, 2025

Throughout his career, he has weathered political controversies, resignations, and intense media scrutiny. Now that his alleged conversations with Epstein are out and open, it points towards a very close bond they once shared; many are wondering if it will eventually affect his current job.

Despite the controversies, PM Sir Keir Starmer has expressed full confidence in Mandelson, insisting he is 'doing an important job' in handling UK-US relations. However, calls for scrutiny and ethical investigation continue.